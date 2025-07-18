Ishan Kishan’s Birthday: A Wicketkeeper-Batsman from MS Dhoni’s State Who Became The 5th Indian Batsman To Reach This Record

Ishan Kishan, the young wicketkeeper-batsman from Patna, became a year older on July 18. He plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand, like MS Dhoni. Both also play same position in field — wicketkeeping and scoring runs for team.

Starting Young and Making Name in Jharkhand

Ishan started his first-class cricket career at just 16 years old. He played for Jharkhand and made early impact by scoring one hundred and five fifties in his first ten matches.

Because of his good performance, selectors picked him as captain of India’s Under-19 team for 2016 World Cup in Bangladesh. India finished second in that tournament, but Ishan got noticed for his leadership and aggressive batting.

He didn’t stop there. In 2016-17 Ranji season, he scored 799 runs in only ten matches. His highest score was 273 against Delhi, which was one of best scores that season.

Ishan Kishan in IPL and Team India

First, Ishan played IPL for Gujarat Lions. But he became more famous after joining Mumbai Indians in 2018. He was important for their wins in 2019 and 2020. His sixes and fast scoring made him one of main players.

Later, in 2021, he got his debut for India in T20 matches against England. Also, in July same year, he played first ODI against Sri Lanka. Then in 2023, he made his Test debut during West Indies tour.

Double Century Against Bangladesh

In December 2022, Ishan did something very special. He scored 210 runs from 131 balls in an ODI against Bangladesh. It was a strong innings with 24 fours and 10 sixes.

With this, he became only fifth Indian batsman to score double century in One-Day Internationals.

“I just tried to keep it simple and back myself,” he said after match. Though he made history, he stayed humble.

Runs in T20s and the IPL

Ishan played 27 ODIs and 34 T20Is for India till now. He scored almost 2,000 runs in international cricket.

In T20 matches, he scored 796 runs and made six half-centuries. In ODIs, he scored 933 runs with average more than 42. He has one century and seven fifties also.

In IPL, he played 119 matches and scored almost 3,000 runs. His strike rate is 137, which shows how fast he scores. Best IPL season for him was 2020 when he scored 516 runs for Mumbai Indians.

Now in 2025, Ishan is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad after MI released him. He started well by scoring 106 not out in first game for SRH against Rajasthan Royals. He hit 11 fours and 6 sixes, and his team scored 286 runs in that match.

Ishan Kishan’s Best Knocks

His 210 against Bangladesh in 2022 will always be remembered, but he also played other good innings.

He scored 93 against South Africa at Ranchi in ODI and India won that game.

He hit 89 runs from only 56 balls in T20 against Sri Lanka at Lucknow. He got Player of the Match that day.

During IPL 2020, he made brave 99 against RCB. Though Mumbai lost in Super Over, fans liked his effort.

And his latest big score — 106* against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 — showed he still playing well.

