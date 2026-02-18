Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Doha Open Online, TV Channel in USA, India, UK, Brazil, Australia & More

Alcaraz dominates across all aspects: stronger return pressure, greater consistency on service games, and the potential for longer rallies. Royer might have a brief advantage if his first serve is exceptional and Alcaraz starts slowly, but over the course of a full match, Alcaraz’s superiority is likely to prevail.

When and Where is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Qatar Open Match?

For Indian viewers, the match kicks off at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, February 16.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Qatar Open Match Details

Match Details: Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer

Time: 11:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM (17:30) GMT | February 18, 2026

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha

Where to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Qatar Open Match?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Qatar Open Match Live Streaming & TV Channel in India

You can watch the live streaming of Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer of the Qatar Open on Fancode (subscription required).

Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Qatar Open Match Live Streaming & TV Channel in the USA

Starting Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) / 10:30 AM Pacific Time (PT)

TV Channel/Live Stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports

Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Qatar Open Match Live Streaming & TV Channel in the UK

Starting Time: 5 :30 PM ET.

TV Channel/Live Stream: TNT Sports and Amazon Prime

Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Qatar Open Match Live Streaming & TV Channel in Canada

Starting Time: 11:30 AM ET.

TV Channel/Live Stream: DAZN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Qatar Open Match Live Streaming & TV Channel in Australia

Starting Time: 3:30 AM AEDT.

TV Channel/Live Stream: You can watch the live stream on Stan Sports.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Qatar Open Match Live Streaming & TV Channel in Brazil

Starting Time: 6:30 PM BRT.

TV Channel/Live Stream: TNT Sports, SBT

