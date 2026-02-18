LIVE TV
Pakistan Hockey Players Forced Into Airbnb Stays, Made to Wash Dishes; Blast Federation Over Australia Tour Chaos

Pakistan hockey players have slammed the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) over alleged mismanagement during their Australia tour, claiming they were forced to stay in Airbnb accommodations and wash their own dishes, sparking a revolt.

Pakistan Hockey (Image credits : X)
Pakistan Hockey (Image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 18, 2026 16:27:33 IST

Pakistan’s men’s hockey team has publicly lashed out at the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), alleging severe mismanagement during their recent tour of Australia for the FIH Hockey Pro League. The controversy erupted after the squad returned home and captain Ammad Shakeel Butt detailed the hardships players endured abroad.

According to Butt, the team faced chaos from the moment they landed in Sydney. Despite being on an official international assignment, players reportedly discovered that no proper hotel arrangements had been secured. They were left waiting for long hours with their luggage, uncertain about where they would stay. Hotel bookings were allegedly cancelled due to non-payment, forcing the team to scramble for temporary accommodation.

The situation worsened when players were moved into short-term rental properties and budget lodgings instead of standard team hotels. Butt revealed that athletes had to prepare their own meals, wash dishes, and clean rooms and bathrooms — even on matchdays. He described the experience as humiliating and mentally draining, questioning how professional players could be expected to compete at the highest level under such circumstances.

Pakistan lost all four matches during the tour, and the off-field turmoil appeared to take a toll on morale. Adding to the controversy, Butt claimed that players were discouraged from speaking openly about the ordeal while abroad. He later admitted that earlier reassurances given publicly were made under pressure from team management.

The funding aspect has further complicated the matter. The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) reportedly stated that funds for the tour had been released to the PHF. However, players were allegedly informed by team officials that financial resources had not been provided, creating confusion and raising questions about accountability.

The episode has intensified scrutiny of the federation, which has already been grappling with administrative instability and financial concerns in recent months. Players have now demanded transparency and structural reforms to prevent similar embarrassments in the future.

The Australia tour fiasco has not only exposed governance gaps within Pakistan hockey but also reignited debate about the support and respect afforded to national athletes representing the country on the global stage.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 4:26 PM IST
