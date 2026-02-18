LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ahmedabad Weather Alert: Could Rain Affect the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match?

Ahmedabad Weather Alert: Could Rain Affect the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match?

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, warm, clear conditions and a batting-friendly pitch promise a high-scoring India vs Netherlands clash, with teams batting first historically enjoying greater success.

IND vs NED : Ahmedabad Weather (Image credits : X)
IND vs NED : Ahmedabad Weather (Image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 18, 2026 13:57:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ahmedabad Weather Alert: Could Rain Affect the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match?

T20 World Cup action continues as India take on the Netherlands in their final Group A clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, 18 February. The contest, scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST, will be the last match of the day and offers India a chance to fine-tune their form before the Super 8 stage.

Having already secured qualification for the Super 8, India will next face South Africa, Zimbabwe and West Indies. However, the team will be keen to build momentum with a commanding performance against the Netherlands. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India are coming off an impressive 61-run victory over Pakistan — arguably their most complete display in the tournament so far. Earlier wins against the USA and Namibia, while successful, lacked authority and consistency, something the side will want to address before tougher challenges ahead.

Ahmedabad Weather

Weather conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to be ideal for cricket, with only a 1% chance of rain. Clear night skies and temperatures hovering between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius should ensure uninterrupted play. While the warm conditions could reduce the likelihood of heavy dew, captains winning the toss may still prefer to bat first and post a formidable total.Ahmedabad Weather : India vs Netherlands

Ahmedabad Weather : India vs Netherlands

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium traditionally favours batters. Recent first-innings totals at the venue — 213, 187 and 175 — underline its reputation as a high-scoring ground. If India bat first, another substantial total could be on the cards.

In T20 Internationals at this venue, teams batting first have enjoyed greater success, winning 9 of the 14 matches played. The average first-innings score stands at 172, while the highest total recorded here is 234/4 by India against New Zealand.

With form, conditions and statistics in their favour, India will look to deliver a clinical performance and head into the Super 8 with confidence and rhythm.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 1:57 PM IST
Ahmedabad Weather Alert: Could Rain Affect the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match?

