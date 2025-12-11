Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was furious with pacer Arshdeep Singh after the left-arm pacer bowled six wide balls in one over. The incident happened in the 11th over of the South African innings. After being hit for a maximum Quinton De Kock, Arshdeep tried to bowl away from the left-hander but ended up bowling wides.

Gautam Gambhir's reaction to Arshdeep Singh's six wides in an over. Don't be surprised if he benches him in the next match.

GAUTAM GAMBHIR ANGRY ON ARSHDEEP SINGH – Arshdeep give 5 wide in a single over.





Earlier, South Africa were put into bat by India after Suryakumar Yadav won the toss. The hosts lead the five-match series 1-0 after they defeated South Africa by 101 runs in the first encounter.