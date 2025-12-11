LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH

Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH

Arshdeep Singh bowled seven wides in one over during the second T20I against South Africa.

Gautam Gambhir. (Photo Credits: X)
Gautam Gambhir. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 11, 2025 20:07:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was furious with pacer Arshdeep Singh after the left-arm pacer bowled six wide balls in one over. The incident happened in the 11th over of the South African innings. After being hit for a maximum Quinton De Kock, Arshdeep tried to bowl away from the left-hander but ended up bowling wides.


 

Earlier, South Africa were put into bat by India after Suryakumar Yadav won the toss. The hosts lead the five-match series 1-0 after they defeated South Africa by 101 runs in the first encounter. 

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 8:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arshdeep singhgautam gambhirIndia vs South Africa

RELATED News

Who Is Gaurav Kapur? Know His Early Life, Career Journey and Current Relationship Status

2026 Men’s World Cup: ICC Opens Ticket Sales, Here’s How You Can Buy As Prices Begin At ₹100 But The Most Expensive One Is For….

Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur Stands Unveiled At Mullanpur International Stadium Ahead Of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Good News For Virat Kohli Fans As Delhi Announce Probables List For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Meet Para Badminton Star Munna Khalid Who Has Won 10 Medals For India, Now Set For Bahrain Tournament And Asia Games 2026

LATEST NEWS

Big Travel Update: India Issues Advisory For Travellers Planning Trip To Thailand, Reason Is…

Varanasi Gets A Fancy Upgrade, You Can Now Explore The Ghats In India’s First Hydrogen Taxi: Check Ticket Price, Stops And Schedule

Annoyed By Random Reels In Your Feed? Instagram’s New ‘Your Algorithm’ Feature Puts You In Control, Here’s How

What Happens When A Passport Is Revoked? Restrictions Explained As Goa Nightclub Owners’ Passports Get Suspended

Bangladesh To Conduct National Elections On February 12, Country’s Election Commission Confirms

Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…

Why Metro Stations Have Yellow Tiles: Here’s the Real Purpose Behind It

Meet Para Badminton Star Munna Khalid Who Has Won 10 Medals For India, Now Set For Bahrain Tournament And Asia Games 2026

‘May Disagree With The Politics Of It’: Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review

India Coastal Guards Caught 11 Pakistani Fisherman Sailing In Indian Water In Gujarat

Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH
Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH
Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH
Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH

QUICK LINKS