Champions League 2026 Roundup: Real Madrid, PSG, Arsenal Storm Into Quarters; Sporting CP Script Historic Comeback vs Bodo/Glimt

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain swiftly doused any hopes that Manchester City and Chelsea might stage dramatic comebacks in the Champions League matches on Tuesday. They both smoothly moved on to the quarterfinals.

Madrid, who were defending a three-goal lead, managed a 2-1 win at City’s ground. They were able to advance with a 5-1 aggregate score. The match was, to a large extent, decided when City’s captain, Bernardo Silva, was given a red card in the 20th minute of the game. Vincius Jnr took advantage of this by scoring two goals, which secured another commanding knockout victory for the 15-time European champions.

On the other hand, PSG put on a merciless show at Stamford Bridge, netting two of the three goals within the first 14 minutes on the way to a 3-0 victory over Chelsea. They rounded off an emphatic 80-2 aggregate win. Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, and Mayulu netted the goals as the French champions took their revenge for the earlier Club World Cup final defeat.

The main storyline was in Portugal, where Sporting CP pulled off a dramatic turnaround from a 3-0 defeat in the first leg to their 5-0 victory after extra time to qualify for the next round.

Norwegian team – one of the tournament’s great surprises – had managed to beat the top teams, getting to the knockout stage. However, Sporting took command of the second leg, with Gonalo Incio, Pedro Gonalves, and Luis Surez scoring for the home side to bring the game into extra time. Maxi Arajo and Rafael Nel’s late goals sealed one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history. Only FC Barcelona’s legendary 2017 Remontada against PSG is the only one to beat it.

Arsenal Keeps Quadruple Dream Alive

Arsenal Made Sure That At Least One English Team Will Be Represented In The Quarterfinals By Beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-0, which, combined with their 3-1 Aggregate Win, Secured Their Progression.

Eberechi Eze opened the scoring very well, and then Declan Rice made it 2.

Being well on their way in the Premier League and also in several other competitions, Arsenal’s chances for a very rare quadruple are still there.

Eberechi Eze 🤯

Bradley Barcola 😮‍💨

Senny Mayulu 🎯

Declan Rice 😎 ⚽️ Best goal here? @Heineken || #UCLGOTD pic.twitter.com/U65S1hsHUp — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 17, 2026

Quarterfinals Matches are Almost Confirmed

Real Madrid’s opponent will be either Bayern Munich or Atalanta

Usually, PSG meets Galatasaray or Liverpool

Sporting vs. Arsenal is the other fixture

Sporting CP will play Arsenal in last 8 ✅#UCL pic.twitter.com/qLzKh6aftA — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 17, 2026

End of the Line for Bodo/Glimt

Although Bodo/Glimt were thrashed, their impressive run, even knocking out big European teams drew worldwide recognition and was one of the most unforgettable tales of a small team upsetting a big one in this season’s Champions League.

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