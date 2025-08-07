LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Chennaiyin FC Freezes Contracts, Indian Football In Turmoil?

Chennaiyin FC Freezes Contracts, Indian Football In Turmoil?

Chennaiyin FC, the ISL's former champion, has halted all of its first team operations due to uncertainty surrounding the league's continued survival. Due to a deadlock on which of the two organisations will extend the Master Rights Agreement between AIFF and FSDL, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC were recently suspended.

To address the escalating problem of over 400 players' livelihoods, an AIFF club emergency session is scheduled for August 7.
To address the escalating problem of over 400 players' livelihoods, an AIFF club emergency session is scheduled for August 7.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 7, 2025 09:25:35 IST

The two time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have halted all of its first team activity amid the uncertainty regarding the future of the league. The action is the second after the Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, which have stalled the players salary and contracts due to the same imposition.

ISL has been suspended because of an impasse between the organizing body, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and All India Football Federation (AIFF) regarding the renewment of license under Master Rights Agreement (MRA) which is set to expire in December 2025. An order of the Supreme Court is now barring AIFF to restart the negotiation over the contract until constitutional matters are finally addressed.

Chennaiyin in their turn emphasised that it was a decision taken after deliberating with a lot of care and thoughtfulness. They even strengthened their statements about being the family of football, committed to players, staff and families, however, they will have to stop operations until there is clarity. The club added that it hopes the suspension does not last long and that they remain committed to their efforts towards growing Indian football.

The financial pressure is already observed: Chennaiyin allegedly still paid June salaries but did not make monthly payments in July, since the money was exhausted as a result of suspension of the league. At an earlier date, the club had suspended youth operations which were an indication of deeper structural problems.

The crisis will be discussed during an AIFF club summit that will be held in New Delhi on August 7 where the CEOs of eight ISL clubs including Chennaiyin will draw a roadmap. It is important to note that when such a meeting was to be requested, Chennaiyin was not in the first list.
More than 400 professional players and scores more staff and stakeholders in various ISL clubs will be affected significantly or lose their jobs entirely should the stalemate persist. The future of India elite level club football is now at a hairline decision between AIFF, FSDL and courts.

Also Read: East Bengal Fans Declare War On BJP With Pro Mamata Banerjee Banner At Stadium

Tags: Chennaiyin FCFSDL vs AIFFIndian FootballISL CrisisISL News 2025ISL Shutdown

RELATED News

8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan
The Women’s NBA’s Most Baffling Mystery: Who’s Behind The Sex Toy Attacks?

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Chennaiyin FC Freezes Contracts, Indian Football In Turmoil?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chennaiyin FC Freezes Contracts, Indian Football In Turmoil?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chennaiyin FC Freezes Contracts, Indian Football In Turmoil?
Chennaiyin FC Freezes Contracts, Indian Football In Turmoil?
Chennaiyin FC Freezes Contracts, Indian Football In Turmoil?
Chennaiyin FC Freezes Contracts, Indian Football In Turmoil?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?