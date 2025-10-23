Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER WILDCARD MATCHES BETWEEN CHICAGO FIRE V ORLANDO CITY AND PORTLAND TIMBERS V REAL SALT LAKE RESENDING WITH FULL SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (SOCCER UNITED MARKETING – Editorial use only. No more than two minutes use per match. Must on screen courtesy 'MLS on Apple'. No use after December 31, 2025. No monetisation. No resales. No sublicensing) PORTLAND TIMBERS (DARK GREEN JERSEYS) V REAL SALT LAKE (WHITE JERSEYS) FIRST HALF 1. KICKOFF 2. PORTLAND'S FELIPE MORA SCORES FROM REBOUND, PORTLAND TAKE 1-0 LEAD 3. REPLAY 4. MORA NETS FROM REBOUND, PORTLAND TAKE 2-0 LEAD 5. REPLAY 6. SALT LAKE'S JUSTEN GLAD NETS HEADER, PORTLAND UP 2-1 7. GLAD CELEBRATES WITH TEAMMATES 8. REPLAY SECOND HALF 9. SALT LAKE'S ZAVIER GOZO HAS GOAL RULED OUT DUE TO OFFSIDE 10. SALT LAKE'S WILLIAM AGADA HITS CROSSBAR WITH BICYCLE KICK 11. REPLAY X 2 12. SALT LAKE'S BRAYAN VERA SCORES FREE-KICK 13. GOAL RULED OUT DUE TO A FOUL BY SALT LAKE'S RWAN CRUZ 14. REPLAY 15. KAMAL MILLER SCORES, PORTLAND LEAD 3-1 16. MILLER CELEBRATES 17. FANS CELEBRATE 18. FINAL WHISTLE 19. PORTLAND TIMBERS HEAD COACH PHIL NEVILLE ON SIDELINES CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (SOCCER UNITED MARKETING – Editorial use only. No more than two minutes use per match. Must on screen courtesy 'MLS on Apple'. No use after December 31, 2025. No monetisation. No resales. No sublicensing) CHICAGO FIRE (RED JERSEYS) V ORLANDO CITY (BLUE JERSEYS) FIRST HALF 20. KICKOFF SECOND HALF 21. BRIAN GUTIERREZ SCORES FROM CLOSE RANGE, CHICAGO TAKE 1-0 LEAD 22. REPLAY 23. GUTIERREZ HITS POST WITH LONG RANGE EFFORT 24. GUTIERREZ REACTS 25. HUGO CUYPERS SCORES FROM CLOSE RANGE, CHICAGO TAKE 2-0 LEAD 26. REPLAY X 2 27. GUTIERREZ HITS POST 28. GUTIERREZ REACTS 29. CUYPERS SCORES FROM TIGHT ANGLE, CHICAGO TAKE 3-0 LEAD 30. CUYPERS CELEBRATES WITH TEAMMATES 31. ORLANDO PLAYERS REACT 32. TYRESE SPICER SCORES FROM TIGHT ANGLE, ORLANDO TRAIL 3-1 33. SPICER REACTS STORY: Hugo Cuypers scored twice as the Chicago Fire picked up their first playoff win in 16 years with a dominating 3-1 win over Orlando City in an Eastern Conference wild-card match on Wednesday (October 22). Brian Gutierrez also scored for Fire, who ended the longest playoff-victory drought in Major League Soccer (MLS) history. It was also Chicago's first post-season match since 2017. The Fire next face Philadelphia Union, with the first of the best-of-three series taking place on Sunday (October 26). Tyrese Spicer scored the lone goal for Orlando City, who struggled to make much of an offensive impact. Elsewhere, Felipe Mora's first-half brace snapped an extended drought and helped lift the Portland Timbers to a 3-1 victory over visiting Real Salt Lake. Kamal Miller's late header gave Portland some insurance as the Timbers sealed a first-round series meeting with San Diego FC. (Production: Aadi Nair)

