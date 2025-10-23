LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins

Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins

Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 15:27:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER WILDCARD MATCHES BETWEEN CHICAGO FIRE V ORLANDO CITY AND PORTLAND TIMBERS V REAL SALT LAKE RESENDING WITH FULL SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES  (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (SOCCER UNITED MARKETING – Editorial use only. No more than two minutes use per match. Must on screen courtesy 'MLS on Apple'. No use after December 31, 2025. No monetisation. No resales. No sublicensing) PORTLAND TIMBERS (DARK GREEN JERSEYS) V REAL SALT LAKE (WHITE JERSEYS) FIRST HALF 1. KICKOFF 2. PORTLAND'S FELIPE MORA SCORES FROM REBOUND, PORTLAND TAKE 1-0 LEAD 3. REPLAY 4. MORA NETS FROM REBOUND, PORTLAND TAKE 2-0 LEAD 5. REPLAY 6. SALT LAKE'S JUSTEN GLAD NETS HEADER, PORTLAND UP 2-1 7. GLAD CELEBRATES WITH TEAMMATES 8. REPLAY SECOND HALF 9.  SALT LAKE'S ZAVIER GOZO HAS GOAL RULED OUT DUE TO OFFSIDE 10. SALT LAKE'S WILLIAM AGADA HITS CROSSBAR WITH BICYCLE KICK 11. REPLAY X 2 12. SALT LAKE'S BRAYAN VERA SCORES FREE-KICK 13. GOAL RULED OUT DUE TO A FOUL BY SALT LAKE'S RWAN CRUZ 14. REPLAY 15. KAMAL MILLER SCORES, PORTLAND LEAD 3-1 16. MILLER CELEBRATES 17. FANS CELEBRATE 18. FINAL WHISTLE 19. PORTLAND TIMBERS HEAD COACH PHIL NEVILLE ON SIDELINES CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (SOCCER UNITED MARKETING – Editorial use only. No more than two minutes use per match. Must on screen courtesy 'MLS on Apple'. No use after December 31, 2025. No monetisation. No resales. No sublicensing) CHICAGO FIRE (RED JERSEYS) V ORLANDO CITY (BLUE JERSEYS) FIRST HALF 20. KICKOFF SECOND HALF 21. BRIAN GUTIERREZ SCORES FROM CLOSE RANGE, CHICAGO TAKE 1-0 LEAD 22. REPLAY 23. GUTIERREZ HITS POST WITH LONG RANGE EFFORT 24. GUTIERREZ REACTS 25. HUGO CUYPERS SCORES FROM CLOSE RANGE, CHICAGO TAKE 2-0 LEAD 26. REPLAY X 2 27. GUTIERREZ HITS POST 28. GUTIERREZ REACTS 29. CUYPERS SCORES FROM TIGHT ANGLE, CHICAGO TAKE 3-0 LEAD 30. CUYPERS CELEBRATES WITH TEAMMATES 31. ORLANDO PLAYERS REACT 32. TYRESE SPICER SCORES FROM TIGHT ANGLE, ORLANDO TRAIL 3-1 33. SPICER REACTS STORY: Hugo Cuypers scored twice as the Chicago Fire picked up their first playoff win in 16 years with a dominating 3-1 win over Orlando City in an Eastern Conference wild-card match on Wednesday (October 22). Brian Gutierrez also scored for Fire, who ended the longest playoff-victory drought in Major League Soccer (MLS) history. It was also Chicago's first post-season match since 2017. The Fire next face Philadelphia Union, with the first of the best-of-three series taking place on Sunday (October 26). Tyrese Spicer scored the lone goal for Orlando City, who struggled to make much of an offensive impact. Elsewhere, Felipe Mora's first-half brace snapped an extended drought and helped lift the Portland Timbers to a 3-1 victory over visiting Real Salt Lake. Kamal Miller's late header gave Portland some insurance as the Timbers sealed a first-round series meeting with San Diego FC. (Production: Aadi Nair)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 3:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 31): Kolkata Thunderbolts celebrate Diwali with 3–1 win over Hyderabad Black Hawks

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 30): Kochi Blue Spikers win Kerala derby, pick 3–1 win over Calicut Heroes

Shashi Tharoor’s Post On Team India Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Amused, Here’s What He Said

IND W Vs NZ W Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 free live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online

LATEST NEWS

IBM shares fall as cloud slowdown triggers investor anxiety

Earth Faces Potential Threat From Mysterious Alien Object 3I/ATLAS? Harvard Scientist Claims…

Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees soft demand 

Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

Did Prabhas Bulk Up For Bahubali By Eating 20 Eggs Every Single Day? Truth Behind His ‘Frustrating’ Diet Finally Revealed

UPDATE 1-Lazard's third-quarter profit rises on resurgence in dealmaking

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Set to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2025

Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

FRENCH CIVIL COURT: TOTALENERGIES COULD BE FINED 10 THOUSAND EUROS PER DAY FOR EACH DAY IT DOES NOT REMOVE SUCH STATEMENTS, FOR 180 DAYS MAXIMUM

Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins
Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins
Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins
Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins

QUICK LINKS