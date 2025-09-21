LIVE TV
Home > Sports > China Para Badminton International 2025: Pramod Bhagat wins gold, silver; Sukant Kadam clinches 2 silver, Krishna Nagar shines

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 18:48:07 IST

Beijing [China], September 21 (ANI): Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam and Krishna Nagar brought glory to India at the China Para Badminton International 2025 with remarkable performances that highlighted skill, determination and fighting spirit. Their medal-winning feats underlined India’s growing dominance on the global para badminton stage.

Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat made a golden comeback after 18 months, clinching the Men’s Singles SL3 gold medal. Facing stiff competition from Indonesia’s Muh Al Imran, Pramod lost the first set 15-2 but bounced back brilliantly to win 21-19, 21-16, sealing the gold in a thrilling contest. This was a particularly emotional victory for Bhagat, marking his return to the international circuit after missing the Paris Paralympics due to three whereabouts failures. In Men’s Doubles, he paired with Sukant Kadam and secured silver after falling just short against compatriots Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar in a gripping final that ended 18-21, 22-20, 18-21.

World No. 1 Sukant Kadam put up a strong show in the Men’s Singles SL4 category, battling through a tough draw before finishing with a silver medal. In the final, he went down to France’s Lucas Mazur 9-21, 8-21 but remained positive and determined about his performance.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar also added to India’s tally with a silver medal in the Men’s Singles SH6 event. He fought valiantly against Thailand’s Natthapong Meechai in a close three-setter before settling for second place, with the final scoreline reading 22-20, 7-21, 17-21.

Pramod Bhagat expressed his delight, saying, “This gold medal is very special for me. Coming back after 18 months and proving myself again is a priceless feeling. I want to thank my coaches, supporters and everyone who believed in me during the tough phase. This is just the beginning of my comeback story.”

Sukant Kadam shared his thoughts, “Winning silver in such a competitive field is an honor, but I know I can do better. Lucas played brilliantly, and I will take this match as a learning experience. My aim is to convert silver into gold in the upcoming tournaments. I am grateful to represent India and to make the country proud.”

Krishna Nagar said, “Every medal motivates me to aim higher. The final was tough, and though I lost, I gave everything on the court. This silver medal reminds me that consistent hard work will push me further. I am committed to coming back stronger, with my focus firmly set on bringing more gold medals for India.”(ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: china-para-badminton-internationalkrishna-nagarparalympic-committee-of-indiapcipramod-bhagatsukant-kadam

QUICK LINKS