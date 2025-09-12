"Could have wrapped it up one or two overs earlier, but in the end, result is important": Bangladesh's Tawhid Hridoy on their team's triumph

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 02:47:07 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 12 (ANI): Tawhid Hridoy played a steady hand to guide Bangladesh home in their first Asia Cup victory of the season, remaining unbeaten on 35 off 36 balls as his side chased down 144 in 17.4 overs against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

While skipper Litton Das set the tone with a brilliant half-century, Hridoy anchored the innings alongside him. He stayed till the end to ensure there were no hiccups in the chase.

Hridoy admitted he had thoughts about finishing the game quickly, but stressed that the result mattered most.

“Obviously it was there in the mind but the main thing was that we don’t lose the match,” Hridoy said in the post-match press conference.

“We could have finished the game earlier. I tried to play a few shots but couldn’t connect. Maybe we could have wrapped it up one or two overs earlier, but in the end the result is important,” he added.

His composure in the middle overs proved crucial, as Bangladesh sealed a comfortable win to open their campaign on a positive note.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost both openers Parvez Hossain Emon (19) and Tanzid Hasan (14) cheaply before Litton and Towhid Hridoy stitched a decisive 95-run partnership. Litton Das was the Player of the Match for his brilliant 59.

For Hong Kong, Ateeq Iqbal returned figures of 2/14, but it wasn’t enough to stop Bangladesh from clinching their first win of the tournament. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Asia CupbangladeshHong KongLitton Dastawhid-hridoy

QUICK LINKS