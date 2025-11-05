Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he plans to retire soon, marking the emotional end of one of football’s most iconic careers. In a heartfelt interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 40-year-old Portuguese superstar discussed his future, life after football, and the challenges of saying goodbye to the game he loves.

Ronaldo, who has scored 952 goals, admitted that retirement will not be easy. “Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably will cry, yes. I’m an open person. It will be very, very difficult,” he said. “But Piers, I have been preparing for my future since I was 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable of handling that pressure.”

As he nears the end of his career with Al Nassr and the Portugal national team, Ronaldo said he is ready to focus on his family and personal interests. “Nothing will compare to the adrenaline of scoring a goal in football,” he shared. “But everything has a beginning and an end. I have other passions. I will have more time for myself, for my family, to raise my kids.”

He also spoke fondly about spending more time with his children, especially his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., who is following in his footsteps. “I want to follow Cristiano Junior because he is at an age where kids do silly things. I was the same,” Ronaldo laughed. “Mateo loves football as well. I want to do more fun things. I enjoy playing padel with my closest friends. We’re getting quite good.”

Reflecting on his career, Ronaldo praised his former club Manchester United but urged fans to be patient with manager Ruben Amorim. “He’s doing his best. What can you do? Miracles? Miracles are impossible. They have good players, but some of them do not understand what Manchester United is,” Ronaldo said. “Manchester United is still in my heart. I love that club. But they are not on a good path. They need change.”

