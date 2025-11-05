LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’

As he nears the end of his career with Al Nassr and the Portugal national team, Ronaldo said he is ready to focus on his family and personal interests.

Cristiano Ronaldo (X/@Cristiano)
Cristiano Ronaldo (X/@Cristiano)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 5, 2025 00:54:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he plans to retire soon, marking the emotional end of one of football’s most iconic careers. In a heartfelt interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 40-year-old Portuguese superstar discussed his future, life after football, and the challenges of saying goodbye to the game he loves.

Ronaldo, who has scored 952 goals, admitted that retirement will not be easy. “Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably will cry, yes. I’m an open person. It will be very, very difficult,” he said. “But Piers, I have been preparing for my future since I was 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable of handling that pressure.”

As he nears the end of his career with Al Nassr and the Portugal national team, Ronaldo said he is ready to focus on his family and personal interests. “Nothing will compare to the adrenaline of scoring a goal in football,” he shared. “But everything has a beginning and an end. I have other passions. I will have more time for myself, for my family, to raise my kids.”

He also spoke fondly about spending more time with his children, especially his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., who is following in his footsteps. “I want to follow Cristiano Junior because he is at an age where kids do silly things. I was the same,” Ronaldo laughed. “Mateo loves football as well. I want to do more fun things. I enjoy playing padel with my closest friends. We’re getting quite good.”

Reflecting on his career, Ronaldo praised his former club Manchester United but urged fans to be patient with manager Ruben Amorim. “He’s doing his best. What can you do? Miracles? Miracles are impossible. They have good players, but some of them do not understand what Manchester United is,” Ronaldo said. “Manchester United is still in my heart. I love that club. But they are not on a good path. They need change.”

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Net Worth 2025: The Billion-Dollar Duo

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 12:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo retirementhome-hero-pos-10Piers Morgan

RELATED News

Asia Cup Row: Haris Rauf Gets Banned By ICC For 2 Matches, Here’s What Triggered The Suspension

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Retention List From Rishabh Pant to Avesh Khan Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini Auction

India vs Australia 4th T20: Check Probable Playing XI, Which Player To Be Benched Again?

‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

LATEST NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’

NYC Mayoral Election 2025: Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, And Curtis Sliwa Face Off, When Will Results Be Announced?

Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’

Not Just Zohran Mamdani, These Candidates Also Have An India Connection In US Polls This Time, List Includes…

YS Jagan Slams Govt for ‘Anti-Farmer Policies’; Seeks Immediate Crop Insurance Payouts

Dev Deepawali: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals Boat Booking Tips

Who Is Sanjay Hinduja? Check His Education, Family Legacy, and Net Worth

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries

Who Is Talwiinder? The Mystery Behind Punjabi Singer’s Hidden Face, Real Name, And Net Worth Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’

QUICK LINKS