Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement: Portugal Legend Drops Major Hint, Reveals When He Will Retire From Football

In his recent conversation with British journalist Piers Morgan on his YouTube channel Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo said he knows it will be hard to say goodbye to football.

Cristiano Ronaldo (X/@Cristiano)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 21:09:32 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally dropped a big hint about when he plans to retire from football. Just a week after telling Piers Morgan that his retirement “is not far away,” the Portuguese legend has now confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final tournament.

Speaking via video link at a Saudi forum, Ronaldo said, “Definitely, yes. I’m gonna be 41 years old, and I think it will be the moment.” The 2026 World Cup, hosted across the USA, Mexico, and Canada, will mark his sixth appearance in the competition. Despite his illustrious career, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has never lifted the World Cup trophy.

The Al Nassr forward, however, made it clear that his retirement will not happen immediately. “Let’s be honest, when I mean soon, it’s probably one or two years. I’ll still be at the game,” he said, suggesting that fans will continue to see him on the pitch until at least 2026.

This means Ronaldo might miss the chance to play the 2030 World Cup, which Portugal will co-host with Spain and Morocco.

In his recent conversation with British journalist Piers Morgan on his YouTube channel Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo said he knows it will be hard to say goodbye to football. “Soon. I think I will be prepared. I will cry, yes. I am an easy guy to cry. It will be very, very difficult. But I prepared my future since I was 25 or 26. I think I’ll be capable to support my future.”

Ronaldo added that nothing will match the joy of scoring a goal, but he’s ready to focus on his family after retirement. “I want to be a better family person. I want to follow Cristiano Jr. He’s at an age where you start to do stupid things, normal, because I did the same,” he said.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 9:09 PM IST
Tags: cristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo retirementFIFA World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS