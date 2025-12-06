LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: When Could Portugal Face Argentina At FIFA World Cup 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could face each other in a highly anticipated clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026, depending on their teams’ progress.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 03:10:56 IST

Argentina will start their 2026 FIFA World Cup title defence against Algeria, as revealed during the official draw held in Washington DC on Friday. The defending champions are placed in Group J, where they will face Algeria, Austria and Jordan. If Lionel Messi, who will turn 39 during the tournament, confirms his participation, it will be his sixth World Cup appearance.

The 2026 World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19 across Mexico, the United States and Canada. The tournament is also expected to be the final opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40, to win the trophy that has eluded him throughout his career. Ronaldo will lead Portugal in Group K. They will play against the winner of Play-Off Tournament 1, DR Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia, along with Uzbekistan and Colombia.

If both Argentina and Portugal top their groups and win their knockout matches, Messi and Ronaldo could meet in the quarterfinals.

Hosts Mexico will open the tournament against South Africa at the iconic Azteca Stadium. Javier Aguirre’s squad is joined in Group A by Korea Republic and the winner of European Play-Off D, which includes Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark and North Macedonia.

Five-time champions Brazil, looking for their first World Cup since 2002, have a tough opener against Morocco in Group C. Morocco famously reached the semifinals in 2022 after knocking out Ronaldo’s Portugal. Brazil will also play Haiti and Scotland.

France, champions in 1998 and 2018, face Senegal, Norway and the winner of FIFA Play-Off Tournament 2, Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname, in a challenging Group D. Norway’s attack is led by Manchester City star Erling Haaland, who averaged two goals per game in qualifying.

Euro 2024 winners Spain are in Group H with Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia, the only team to beat Argentina in 2022. Germany are drawn in Group E with Ecuador, Cote d’Ivoire and debutants Curacao, while the Netherlands will meet Japan, Tunisia and the winner of European Play-Off B.

For the first time, 48 teams will compete at the World Cup. The full match schedule will be announced on December 6.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Complete List Of Team-Wise Groups Revealed, Check Here

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 3:10 AM IST
QUICK LINKS