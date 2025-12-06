LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Complete List Of Team-Wise Groups Revealed, Check Here

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Complete List Of Team-Wise Groups Revealed, Check Here

The official draw took place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and looked more like a Hollywood show than a sports event.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 01:14:41 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Complete List Of Team-Wise Groups Revealed, Check Here

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw has already created excitement among football fans around the world. One of the biggest early highlights is that Kylian Mbappe’s France and Erling Haaland’s Norway have been placed in the same group. Their clash in Group I is expected to be one of the most watched matches of the tournament. With two of the most powerful attackers in modern football meeting in the group stage, the expanded 48-team World Cup is off to a dramatic start.

The official draw took place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and looked more like a Hollywood show than a sports event. Famous sports stars such as Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge and Wayne Gretzky appeared on stage to reveal the groups. 

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand hosted the ceremony. Adding a special touch, the leaders of the host nations, US President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, each drew their national team’s ball.

The evening also included an unexpected political moment when FIFA awarded its first-ever FIFA Peace Prize to President Trump, surprising many in the audience.

The FIFA World Cup will begin on June 11, 2026, with Mexico facing South Africa at the historic Estadio Azteca. This will be the third time the stadium hosts a World Cup opening match. The United States will play their first game the next day against Paraguay in Inglewood, California.

Defending champions Argentina will start their title defence in Group J, with their first match against Algeria. Lionel Messi and his team will also take on Austria and Jordan in what seems to be a balanced group.

As the draw sets the stage, all eyes are on Messi’s final World Cup run, Ronaldo’s last big chance, and the blockbuster battle between Mbappe and Haaland that promises to define the next era of football.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 1:14 AM IST
