Home > World > Watch: US President Donald Trump Awarded First-Ever FIFA Peace Prize At 2026 World Cup Draw

Watch: US President Donald Trump Awarded First-Ever FIFA Peace Prize At 2026 World Cup Draw

FIFA President Gianni Infantino personally presented the award to Trump, calling him a leader 'who cares about the people.'

US President Donald Trump. (X/@RapidResponse47)
US President Donald Trump. (X/@RapidResponse47)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 5, 2025 23:37:06 IST

US President Donald Trump received FIFA’s first-ever peace prize on Friday during the official draw ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Washington. The award has been created to honour “individuals who unite people and bring hope for future generations.” The United States is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino personally presented the award to Trump, calling him a leader “who cares about the people.” The certificate praised Trump for taking steps to “promote peace and unity around the world.” Trump appeared on stage wearing a gold medal and holding a gold trophy shaped like two hands lifting the globe. Infantino introduced him warmly, declaring, “This is your peace prize.”

Trump described it as “one of the great honours of my life.” He thanked his family, including First Lady Melania Trump, and also acknowledged Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the leaders of the other two host nations.

Trump has previously expressed interest in winning the Nobel Peace Prize, and Infantino has earlier said Trump deserved it for helping broker a ceasefire in Gaza. Because of Infantino’s public praise and their close relationship, many expected Trump to be the favourite for FIFA’s new award.

According to FIFA, the peace prize recognises “exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace” and is meant for those who help “unite people across the world.” The creation of the prize marks a shift from FIFA’s usual focus on sports, but it matches Infantino’s frequent remarks about football being a global unifying force.

The award also comes at a time when Trump’s administration is facing criticism over deadly strikes on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean. There has also been rising debate over his strong statements on immigration during the same week.

Meanwhile, this year’s Nobel Peace Prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. After receiving her honour, she said she was dedicating part of her recognition to Trump, claiming he had supported her struggle.

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 11:37 PM IST
