Cutting the Cord, Not the Action: How to Watch WWE in 2026 Without Cable

WWE is heading into 2026 with big changes in its streaming lineup and cord-cutters can still catch every Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live event without breaking the bank. Thanks to major deals with ESPN, Netflix, and The CW, fans can now build a full WWE streaming setup for under USD 850 per year.

Here’s how the new WWE viewing landscape looks, plus some smart ways to save.

The New Home for Premium Live Events & SmackDown

Starting in 2025, WWE’s premium live events (PLEs) will stream exclusively on ESPN Unlimited, priced at $29.99/month. SmackDown will continue airing on USA Network, which you can access via Sling TV’s Orange & Blue package for $60.99/month. This bundle includes both USA and ESPN channels, giving you the most affordable path to WWE PLEs and SmackDown.

Best Value:

Sling Orange & Blue: USD 731.88/year

Includes ESPN Unlimited access with authentication

45+ channels, 50 hours of DVR, and occasional first-month discounts

Monday Night Raw Streams on Netflix

WWE Raw is now a Netflix exclusive, streaming live every Monday at 8 PM ET. You’ll need the Standard with Ads plan at just USD 7.99/month, totaling USD 95.88/year. Netflix also offers bonus perks through mobile providers like T-Mobile and Verizon, which may help you stream Raw at no extra cost.

Watch NXT for Free on The CW

NXT is available 100% free on The CW every Tuesday night. All you need is an HD antenna to tune in locally. Pair it with a Tablo or Plex DVR for recording episodes — no subscription needed.

Total Cost & Budget Tips for 2026

Estimated Annual Cost to Watch All WWE Content:

Sling TV (SmackDown + PLEs): $731.88

Netflix (Raw): $95.88

The CW (NXT): Free

Total: $827.76/year

Money-Saving Tips:

Share subscriptions (where allowed)

Take advantage of free trials

Watch NXT entirely free over the air

With strategic choices, you’ll stay ringside all year without paying for traditional cable.

