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Home > Sports News > D Gukesh Returns To Form; Beats Fabiano Caruana To Tie For Fourth At Super Rapid and Blitz 2026

D Gukesh Returns To Form; Beats Fabiano Caruana To Tie For Fourth At Super Rapid and Blitz 2026

World Champion D Gukesh defeated Fabiano Caruana in a thrilling final rapid round to tie for fourth in Warsaw. Read about his clinical win and strategy for the blitz 2026 section.

D Gukesh Returns To Form; Beats Caruana To Tie For Fourth At Super Rapid and Blitz 2026 (Image Source: X)
D Gukesh Returns To Form; Beats Caruana To Tie For Fourth At Super Rapid and Blitz 2026 (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 19:30 IST

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D Gukesh Returns To Form; Beats Fabiano Caruana To Tie For Fourth At Super Rapid and Blitz 2026

Indian chess prodigy and World Champion D Gukesh gave a brilliant demonstration of chess tactics by knocking out American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana to win the final game of the rapid part at the Super Rapid and Blitz Tournament in Warsaw, Poland. This win is a major turnaround for the 19-year-old, who lately had little success and was trying to find his form. By winning the ninth round, Gukesh ended the rapid session with 9 points, which put him in a four-way tie for fourth place. With 18 rounds of blitz left, Gukesh is still one of the strong players who can win the overall title.

Super Rapid and Blitz 2026: Rapid Section Final Standings

Rank Player Country Points
1 Hans Moke Niemann USA 13
2 Wesley So USA 12
3 Vladimir Fedoseev Slovenia 11
T4 D Gukesh India 9
T4 Fabiano Caruana USA 9
T4 Jan-Krzysztof Duda Poland 9

How D Gukesh Defeated Fabiano Caruana In Warsaw?

The showdown between Gukesh and Caruana was one of the major moments of the final rapid day. American Caruana, who had the black pieces, opted for the Benoni Defence. Caruana, at first, seemed slightly better and even managed to win a pawn at the start of the middlegame. But Gukesh, as usual, showed the kind of grit that took him all the way to the World Championship by producing strong counterplay on the queenside. The 38th move is where things went wrong for Caruana as he missed a very subtle tactic. As a result, Gukesh was able to trap Caruana’s rook pretty quickly, which gave him a huge advantage. Indian Grandmaster very methodically finished off the endgame, and there was no other choice for Caruana but to resign on move 49.

What Is Gukesh’s Strategy For The 18-Round Blitz Competition?

When the tournament enters the 18 rounds of blitz, the pressure will be even more since the time to decide the moves is less in this kind of game. Referring to his rapids, which were rather inconsistent, Gukesh revealed that although he missed several chances, the victory over Caruana gave him a big push of energy and momentum. When he was questioned about how he planned to tackle the blitz part, Gukesh gave a humorous response: “In blitz, you only need to play fast and pray. That will be my tactic.” The blitz portion of the tournament, which starts later today, will consist of nine rounds on Friday and nine more on Saturday. Unlike today, when players are given two points for a win, here they get only one.

You Might Be Interested In

Where To Watch Super Rapid and Blitz 2026 Live?

Chess fans have the opportunity to watch the fast-paced games live on the official Saint Louis Chess Club YouTube and Twitch channels. Besides, the event is broadcast on Chess.com and Lichess, where Grandmasters provide the best chess commentary. Since the leading six players differ only by four points, there will be more excitement coming from the Warsaw chess games. Indian viewers have the chance to watch the concluding blitz games from 5:30 PM IST on Friday and Saturday, at which time Gukesh should make his way up the standings.

Also Read – BAN vs PAK: Who Are Azan Awais And Abdullah Fazal? Pakistan’s New Test Debutants Replacing Injured Babar Azam in 1st Test

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Tags: Benoni DefenseBlitz Sectionchess newschess-tournamentD Gukeshfabiano-caruanaGrand Chess TourHans Moke NiemannJan-Krzysztof DudaMaxime Vachier-LagraveSuper Rapid and Blitz 2026Vladimir FedoseevwarsawWesley So

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D Gukesh Returns To Form; Beats Fabiano Caruana To Tie For Fourth At Super Rapid and Blitz 2026
D Gukesh Returns To Form; Beats Fabiano Caruana To Tie For Fourth At Super Rapid and Blitz 2026
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