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Home > Sports News > BAN vs PAK: Who Are Azan Awais And Abdullah Fazal? Pakistan’s New Test Debutants Replacing Injured Babar Azam in 1st Test

BAN vs PAK: Who Are Azan Awais And Abdullah Fazal? Pakistan’s New Test Debutants Replacing Injured Babar Azam in 1st Test

Meet Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal, the two left-handed prodigies making their Test debut for Pakistan against Bangladesh in Dhaka after Babar Azam's shock injury.

BAN vs PAK: Who Are Azan Awais And Abdullah Fazal? Pakistan’s New Test Debutants Replacing Injured Babar Azam in 1st Test (Image Source: X)
BAN vs PAK: Who Are Azan Awais And Abdullah Fazal? Pakistan’s New Test Debutants Replacing Injured Babar Azam in 1st Test (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 16:54 IST

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BAN vs PAK: Who Are Azan Awais And Abdullah Fazal? Pakistan’s New Test Debutants Replacing Injured Babar Azam in 1st Test

The first Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday, May 8 2026, started with a remarkable changing of the guard. The team management of Pakistan, in a clear gesture of ushering in a new era for their red-ball cricket, gave Test players’ caps to two great youngsters: Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal. This move was prompted after the former captain Babar Azam was ruled out on the day before the match owing to a left knee injury exacerbation. Winning the toss, captain Shan Masood chose to field first, but the centre of attention was two new players who were expected to strengthen the top order of the team that has changed its look.

Who Is Abdullah Fazal? The Karachi Opener Making Waves 

Abdullah Fazal is a 23-year-old left-handed opener from Karachi who has been persistently scoring runs at the domestic level to get noticed by the national team. He came into the limelight during the 2025-26 President’s Trophy when he amassed 425 runs. One of the highlights of his innings was the highest score of 182 runs he scored for the State Bank of Pakistan, which showed his capability of playing long innings. This has been one of the features that the Pakistani Test team has been most lacking during the recent tours of the team worldwide.

Who Is Azan Awais? The Sialkot Sensation With 10 First-Class Centuries

The youngest member of the team is 21-year-old Azan Awais, a prodigy batter from Sialkot, who is considered by many as one of the most promising players for red-ball cricket in Pakistan. Awais was born on October 10, 2004, and ever since his appearance at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, he has catapulted to stardom. His senior cricket debut has been virtually effortless, and in only 33 first-class games, he has amassed an incredible 2,673 runs with an average of 48.60. Besides 10 hundreds and nine fifties, his top score of 203 not out, Awais offers extremely high technical skills as well as a passion for big innings that he will add to the Pakistani middle order.

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Why Was Babar Azam Ruled Out Of The 1st Test Against Bangladesh?

The inclusion of both debutants was fast-tracked by a major injury blow to Babar Azam. After finishing as the top scorer in PSL 2026 and leading Peshawar Zalmi to the title, Babar arrived in Dhaka with immense momentum. However, a left knee injury sustained during a training session on Thursday, May 7, forced him to undergo immediate scans. While the medical staff has not ruled him out for the entire series, the discomfort was enough to sideline him for the Mirpur Test. This absence left a massive void at number four, prompting Shan Masood to trust the youth of Awais and Fazal to stabilise the batting lineup.

Also Read –  Major Blow For Arshdeep Singh! Punjab Kings Bans Pacer From Making Videos During IPL 2026

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Tags: Abdullah FazalAzan Awaisbabar azamLeft-handed battersPakistan Test squad 2026pakistan-vs-bangladeshQuaid-e-Azam Trophyshan-masoodSher-e-Bangla National Stadium

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BAN vs PAK: Who Are Azan Awais And Abdullah Fazal? Pakistan’s New Test Debutants Replacing Injured Babar Azam in 1st Test
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BAN vs PAK: Who Are Azan Awais And Abdullah Fazal? Pakistan’s New Test Debutants Replacing Injured Babar Azam in 1st Test
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