Major Blow For Arshdeep Singh! Punjab Kings Bans Pacer From Making Videos During IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been among the controversies for a while. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been kept busy. Whether it is players vaping inside the dressing room or the players being seen with their girlfriends, it has alerted the BCCI. Now, another development comes from the Punjab Kings team, where PBKS have reportedly banned Arshdeep Singh from making videos during IPL 2026. The left-arm pacer is as famous for making videos off the field as he is for bowling on it.

Arshdeep, this year, has made multiple videos, including one where he was seen trolling Shashank Singh. He joked about how Shashank has been dropping catches. The middle-order batter has had a torrid time in the field, having dropped multiple catches which have gone on to prove costly. Recently, in one of Arshdeep’s videos, teammate Yuzvendra Chahal was caught vaping in an aircraft during the team’s travels.

Arshdeep Singh banned from making videos

In the midst of the controversy surrounding his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal’s alleged vaping on a flight, Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has reportedly been asked by the BCCI to cease vlogging on social media, according to an NDTV report. After social media users claimed that Chahal was vaping inside the plane while the team was flying from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad, a section of Arshdeep’s most recent vlog caused a huge uproar. The BCCI has instructed Arshdeep to stop publishing vlogs for the duration of the competition, according to reports, though neither the player nor the team has commented on the situation.

Yuzvendra Chahal vaping controversy

Arshdeep Singh, a pacer for PBKS, allegedly posted a vlog on his YouTube channel that sparked the dispute. Chahal is seen seated close to teammate Shashank Singh in the video, which has since gone viral among astute fans. Internet users saw that Chahal appeared to be lighting and concealing a smoking device, most likely an e-cigarette or vape. Online users added salt to the wounds by claiming that the original video was swiftly edited or removed after the “vaping” moment was discovered. Fans are questioning how a player was able to get past airport security with a vaping device and, more crucially, use it in a high-risk setting like an airplane, raising serious concerns about security gaps.

IPL 2026: How has Arshdeep Singh performed for Punjab Kings?

It has not been a great season for Arshdeep Singh in IPL 2026. The left-arm pacer has seldom performed for the Shreyas Iyer-led unit. In 10 games, Arshdeep has taken 11 wickets and has an economy of almost 10.5 runs per over. The 27-year-old was seen with his rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur and fans have quickly pointed out how she is one of the reasons behind the shambolic performance from Arshdeep. His best figures in the season are 3/22. In his last three games, Arshdeep has gone for 135 runs in 12 overs while taking only four wickets. PBKS have lost each of these three games.

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