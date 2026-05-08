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Home > Sports News > DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 51 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 51 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

DC vs KKR Dream11 Match 51 Prediction: Expert fantasy tips, probable XIs with impact players, and pitch report for today's IPL 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 51 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices (Image Source: X)
DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 51 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 16:02 IST

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DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 51 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

The IPL 2026 playoffs race is heating up rapidly, and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are going head-to-head with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 51, which is going to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8, 2026. Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals find themselves in a dire “need to win” situation after they have been defeated in four of their last five games. But the team led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR, is on a high after securing three consecutive wins with their deadly spin duo and aggressive top order. For fantasy gaming enthusiasts, this game is a treasure trove as KL Rahul is in amazing home form, and Sunil Narine has just completed his 200-wicket milestone.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Match 51 Details IPL 2026

Match Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 51
Date Friday, May 8, 2026
Time 7:30 PM IST
Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Live Streaming JioHotstar App & Website

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has really been extremely favourable to the batsmen throughout this season, mostly during the daylight hours. But, for this evening game, the effect of dew will be quite considerable after 9:00 PM, thereby causing incomprehensibility for the spinners when trying to get a hold of the ball in the second innings. Although the pitch generally brings a good and consistent bounce, it may slightly decelerate as the lead plays out.

In reality, KL Rahul had scored an unbeaten 152 at this very ground earlier this season, which is evidence that once a batter acquires his rhythm, a big score can be expected. And, batting second is the right strategy on the batting at this ground, with teams winning 80% of matches by chasing in 2026.

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DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team

Position Player
Wicket-Keeper KL Rahul (C)
Batters Tristan Stubbs, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh
All-Rounders Sunil Narine (VC), Axar Patel, Cameron Green
Bowlers Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Matheesha Pathirana, T Natarajan

Captain And Vice-Captain Choices For DC vs KKR Dream11 Team (H2)

Captain Choices:

  1. KL Rahul (DC): The Orange Cap holder and home-ground hero. His 152* earlier this season makes him the ultimate captaincy candidate.

  2. Sunil Narine (KKR): A legendary all-rounder who can destroy bowling attacks in the Powerplay and stifle batters with his mystery spin.

Vice-Captain Choices:

  1. Cameron Green (KKR): His all-round contributions have been the backbone of KKR’s recent surge. He provides points with both bat and ball.

  2. Axar Patel (DC): The captain is a consistent performer with the ball and is often promoted up the order to finish games.

Also Read – IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over

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Tags: Ajinkya RahaneAngkrish Raghuvanshiaxar-patelCameron GreenDC vs KKR Dream11 PredictionDream11 TeamFantasy PredictionImpact PlayerIPL 2026kl rahulkuldeep yadavMatch 51Mitchell Starcrinku singhSunil NarineT NatarajanTristan StubbsVarun Chakravarthy

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DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 51 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 51 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 51 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 51 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 51 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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