IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over

IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over

Explore the controversial decision by Rishabh Pant to pick Digvesh Rathi over Shahbaz Ahmed in the final over of LSG vs RCB IPL 2026. Get stats, role, and fan reactions.

IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 13:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over

Amidst a thriller at the Ekana Stadium on May 7 2026, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tampered with the plans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and snatched the victory by 9 runs via the DLS method. It was initially Mitchell Marsh’s century and Prince Yadav’s triple-strike that stole the show. Yet the biggest surprise came in the last over of the chasing innings. Captain Rishabh Pant took a risky move that divided the opinions of commentators and fans: he gave the ball to young Digvesh Rathi to defend 20 runs rather than the experienced international all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. This call has opened a fresh debate on tactical matchups versus reliance on veteran players in high-pressure situations.

What Happened in the Final Over of the LSG vs RCB Match?

Due to the rain delay, the match lasted only 19 overs, and RCB was assigned a challenging DLS target of 213. Before the last over, Bengaluru was still in need of 20 runs to achieve a miracle. Romario Shepherd and Krunal Pandya were the batsmen on the field, and both were very good at hitting the ball hard enough to clear the boundary. Though Shahbaz Ahmed still had one over left in which he had already taken 2/33 in his previous three overs, Pant gave the ball to Digvesh Rathi. The pressure on Digvesh was tremendous as he had been very expensive, giving away 50 runs in his first three overs. Yet, the young leg-spinner remained calm, allowing only 11 runs and thereby successfully defending the target, which resulted in the end of LSG’s losing streak.

Why Did Rishabh Pant Choose Digvesh Over Shahbaz Ahmed?

Initially, choosing to leave out a seasoned player like Shahbaz Ahmed and opting for a less experienced player who had just given away 50 runs appeared like a very risky decision. Rishabh Pant, explaining his controversial decision after the game, revealed that “matchups” was why in his mind. He said that Romario Shepherd, who is a very powerful hitter both against pace and left-arm spin, was the striker. He thought that Digvesh’s mystery spin and leg-breaks would be more difficult to get under than Shahbaz’s orthodox left-arm spin. “It was a tough call, but you have to trust your bowler. Rathi was the right matchup for sure against Shepherd, ” Pant shared. It was the captain’s classic “gut vs. logic” moment that, in the end, brought the desired result.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Digvesh Singh Rathi? Role, Stats and Performance in IPL 2026

Digvesh Rathi, a 26-year-old leg-spinner from Delhi, has noticeably turned out to be LSG’s “mystery” project. The biggest reason for selecting him was the base price of 30 Lakh. His high-arm action and bounce extraction ability, even on flat pitches, being well-known, his figures against RCB (0/50 in 4 overs) may not justify his efforts, but his calmness in the 19th over kept the team in the game. Since IPL 2026, Digvesh has been seen more as a bowler who tries to take wickets in the middle overs. Even though his economy rate on this particular game was close to 12.5, his skill to bowl the “wrong-un” almost all the time gets him the tactical preference from Pant against left-handers who are aggressive.

Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Career, Stats and Team Role Explained

Shahbaz Ahmed is an experienced Indian international all-rounder who plays for Bengal in local cricket. A senior player of IPL, Shahbaz is a “crisis man” who can score quick runs and also deliver tight four-over spells of slow left-arm orthodox spin. He was LSG’s most effective spinner against RCB, taking 2 wickets for 33 runs in his 3 overs. Not giving him the final over despite his better figures was considered by many as a disrespect to his seniority. Having already made his international T20I debut (Asian Games 2022), Shahbaz is most often the one to handle difficult situations, which makes Pant’s decision even more contentious.

Fan Reactions to Pant’s Final Over Decision

The digital world erupted following the result. Fans on social media were divided; many labelled Pant a “genius” for following data-driven matchups, while others slammed him for “disrespecting” Shahbaz Ahmed’s form.

On the other hand, the captain was commended by LSG fans for having the “bravery” to support a young home star. The controversy has added a layer of intrigue to LSG’s leadership, as the debate between relying on proven veterans versus tactical analytics continues to dominate IPL 2026 discussions.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Is Only Playing IPL, Yet He Is Bihar-Jharkhand’s Top Taxpayer — How Does He Earn So Big?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Digvesh RathiDLS methodekana-stadiumIPL 2026Krunal PandyaLSG vs RCBLucknow Super GiantsMatchups in CricketMitchell MarshPrince Yadavrishabh pantRomario ShepherdRoyal Challengers BengaluruShahbaz Ahmed

RELATED News

Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success

Indian Cricket Team Captain Update: BCCI Set to Sack Suryakumar Yadav Despite T20 World Cup Glory? Shreyas Iyer Emerges As Team India’s Next T20 Captain | Report

Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya To Join Mumbai Indians Camp In Raipur, But Will He Play In RCB vs MI Clash?

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 7 After LSG vs RCB— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

LATEST NEWS

EPFO Updates: Can You Withdraw PF Money From An ATM? Here’s How EPFO 3.0 Could Change PF Access; Step-By-Step Guide Inside

Google Fitbit Air: Google Health App And Health Coach AI To Unify, Tracks Wellness, Medical Data, And Presonalised Data—Check Pricing And All Details

Who Is Daniel J Kaiser? Epstein Accusers’ Lawyer Now Representing Ex-JPMorgan Banker Chirayu Rana In Sex Slave Lawsuit

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 7: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romance Crosses Rs 5 Crore Despite Slowdown

MS Dhoni Is Only Playing IPL, Yet He Is Bihar-Jharkhand’s Top Taxpayer — How Does He Earn So Big?

Axis Bank Shares Under Pressure Despite Strong Q4 Earnings; Banking Stocks Bleed as Investors Panic Over Oil Prices, FII Selling

Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage

BNI Ahmedabad to host Symposium 2026, bring together 10,000+ business leaders

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Vs Vivo T5x: From Processor To Display, Check Detailed Comparision Before Buying Your New Phone

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2026 Out at tbresults.tripura.gov.in: Check Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Results Direct Link and How to Download Marksheet

IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over
IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over
IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over
IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over

QUICK LINKS