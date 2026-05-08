IPL 2026: Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Why Rishabh Pant Picked Digvesh Over Him in the Final Over

Amidst a thriller at the Ekana Stadium on May 7 2026, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tampered with the plans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and snatched the victory by 9 runs via the DLS method. It was initially Mitchell Marsh’s century and Prince Yadav’s triple-strike that stole the show. Yet the biggest surprise came in the last over of the chasing innings. Captain Rishabh Pant took a risky move that divided the opinions of commentators and fans: he gave the ball to young Digvesh Rathi to defend 20 runs rather than the experienced international all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. This call has opened a fresh debate on tactical matchups versus reliance on veteran players in high-pressure situations.

What Happened in the Final Over of the LSG vs RCB Match?

Due to the rain delay, the match lasted only 19 overs, and RCB was assigned a challenging DLS target of 213. Before the last over, Bengaluru was still in need of 20 runs to achieve a miracle. Romario Shepherd and Krunal Pandya were the batsmen on the field, and both were very good at hitting the ball hard enough to clear the boundary. Though Shahbaz Ahmed still had one over left in which he had already taken 2/33 in his previous three overs, Pant gave the ball to Digvesh Rathi. The pressure on Digvesh was tremendous as he had been very expensive, giving away 50 runs in his first three overs. Yet, the young leg-spinner remained calm, allowing only 11 runs and thereby successfully defending the target, which resulted in the end of LSG’s losing streak.

Why Did Rishabh Pant Choose Digvesh Over Shahbaz Ahmed?

Initially, choosing to leave out a seasoned player like Shahbaz Ahmed and opting for a less experienced player who had just given away 50 runs appeared like a very risky decision. Rishabh Pant, explaining his controversial decision after the game, revealed that “matchups” was why in his mind. He said that Romario Shepherd, who is a very powerful hitter both against pace and left-arm spin, was the striker. He thought that Digvesh’s mystery spin and leg-breaks would be more difficult to get under than Shahbaz’s orthodox left-arm spin. “It was a tough call, but you have to trust your bowler. Rathi was the right matchup for sure against Shepherd, ” Pant shared. It was the captain’s classic “gut vs. logic” moment that, in the end, brought the desired result.

Who Is Digvesh Singh Rathi? Role, Stats and Performance in IPL 2026

Digvesh Rathi, a 26-year-old leg-spinner from Delhi, has noticeably turned out to be LSG’s “mystery” project. The biggest reason for selecting him was the base price of 30 Lakh. His high-arm action and bounce extraction ability, even on flat pitches, being well-known, his figures against RCB (0/50 in 4 overs) may not justify his efforts, but his calmness in the 19th over kept the team in the game. Since IPL 2026, Digvesh has been seen more as a bowler who tries to take wickets in the middle overs. Even though his economy rate on this particular game was close to 12.5, his skill to bowl the “wrong-un” almost all the time gets him the tactical preference from Pant against left-handers who are aggressive.

Who Is Shahbaz Ahmed? Career, Stats and Team Role Explained

Shahbaz Ahmed is an experienced Indian international all-rounder who plays for Bengal in local cricket. A senior player of IPL, Shahbaz is a “crisis man” who can score quick runs and also deliver tight four-over spells of slow left-arm orthodox spin. He was LSG’s most effective spinner against RCB, taking 2 wickets for 33 runs in his 3 overs. Not giving him the final over despite his better figures was considered by many as a disrespect to his seniority. Having already made his international T20I debut (Asian Games 2022), Shahbaz is most often the one to handle difficult situations, which makes Pant’s decision even more contentious.

Fan Reactions to Pant’s Final Over Decision

The digital world erupted following the result. Fans on social media were divided; many labelled Pant a “genius” for following data-driven matchups, while others slammed him for “disrespecting” Shahbaz Ahmed’s form.

Lucknow Super Giants really held their nerve tonight 👏

And credit to Rishabh Pant — the way he rotated his bowlers and backed youngsters under pressure showed strong leadership. Giving the final over to Digvesh Singh Rathi after the heartbreak against Rinku Singh was a massive… — cricket_updates (@Abhishek850977) May 7, 2026

On the other hand, the captain was commended by LSG fans for having the “bravery” to support a young home star. The controversy has added a layer of intrigue to LSG’s leadership, as the debate between relying on proven veterans versus tactical analytics continues to dominate IPL 2026 discussions.

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