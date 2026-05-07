Fact Check: AI Or Real? Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Vaping Inside Plane After Riyan Parag Controversy, Video Goes VIRAL— WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal Vaping: IPL 2026 has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride but the drama is not confined to 22 yards anymore. Punjab Kings (PBKS) veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself in the eye of a massive social media storm after a video allegedly showing him using a vape inside a flight surfaced online.

The Viral “Vlog” Leak

The controversy is said to have stemmed from a vlog uploaded by PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh on his YouTube channel. In the clip, which has since gone viral amongst eagle-eyed fans, Chahal is seen sitting next to teammate Shashank Singh. Netizens noticed how Chahal seemed to be secretly lighting and hiding a smoking object, presumably a vape or e-cigarette.

To add fuel to the fire, online users claimed that the original video was quickly trimmed or deleted after the “vaping” moment was noticed. The incident has raised serious questions on security lapses with fans asking how a player was able to clear airport security with a vaping device and more importantly use it in a high-risk environment like an aircraft.

IPL 2026: The “Vape League”?

This is not the first time vaping has been a shockwave through the current season. In a recent incident during an IPL match against PBKS at the Mullanpur stadium, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag was caught on live broadcast using a vape in the dressing room.

In the case of Parag, the BCCI acted swiftly, penalising him 25 per cent of his match fee and one demerit point for a breach of the Code of Conduct (Article 2.21: bringing the game into disrepute) at Level 1.

A BCCI statement warned: “The BCCI is exploring options for stringent action against erring teams and players to ensure the reputation of the IPL remains intact.”

Legal Implications: Fine or Imprisonment?

While Parag’s incident was in a stadium, Chahal’s alleged act was in the air, which weighs a lot more in the eyes of the law.” Under the Aircraft Rules, 1937, all flights are non-smoking including electronic cigarettes. Serious hazard violations can result in: Heavy fines.

Inclusion on the “No-Fly List.”

Potential imprisonment.

A Pattern of Behavior?

Chahal isn’t facing the only off-field controversy this month. Just weeks ago, a video went viral allegedly showing the leg-spinner smoking while driving a luxury vehicle at high speed, even throwing the cigarette butt out of the window onto the road.

While some fans have defended the cricketer, saying that the videos could be manipulated or taken out of context, the steady stream of these ‘leaks’ has put immense pressure on the PBKS management and the BCCI to investigate whether these clips are AI-generated fakes or the grim reality of player indiscipline.