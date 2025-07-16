LIVE TV
David Lloyd Slams ‘Big Three’ As West Indies Cricket Hits New Low

West Indies cricket hit a historic low after being bowled out for just 27 runs against Australia in the third Test at Kingston. The collapse has reignited concerns about the team's ongoing decline, with David Lloyd calling out the unfair financial structure in world cricket that leaves smaller nations struggling to compete.

David Lloyd Slams ‘Big Three’ as West Indies Cricket Hits New Low (Image Credit - X)
David Lloyd Slams ‘Big Three’ as West Indies Cricket Hits New Low (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 21:03:44 IST

West Indies cricket plunged to a new low during the third Test against Australia at Kingston, where they were bowled out for just 27 runs, the second-lowest total in Test history. The dismal display has further highlighted the long-standing struggles of the once-mighty cricketing powerhouse.

Inconsistent Performances and Declining Red-Ball Fortunes

The team’s poor showing wasn’t an isolated incident. West Indies have failed to find consistency throughout the World Test Championship (WTC) cycles, finishing eighth in all three editions. Their red-ball cricket has looked increasingly out of sync with the demands of the modern game, and their decline continues to hurt the global Test cricket ecosystem.

Rise of Franchise T20 Cricket and Player Priorities

Adding to the concerning trend is the growing number of players prioritising franchise T20 cricket over international commitments. Nicholas Pooran, once seen as the future of Caribbean cricket, retired from international cricket at just 29, though he continues to shine in various T20 leagues across the globe.

Cricket legend Brian Lara has voiced his concern over the changing mindset among players on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

He said, “We played first-class cricket and some of us even played county cricket to try to get into the West Indies team. We are now using the WI as a stepping stone you know to, as a stage for us, to get contracts around (for franchise cricket circuit) and that is not a fault of the player you know…”

Lara’s words reflect the stark contrast between past generations that aspired for Test greatness and the present crop, many of whom use international appearances as a launchpad for lucrative T20 opportunities.

Calls for Structural Change in Global Cricket Finances

The decline isn’t limited to the longest format. Since winning the T20 World Cup in 2016, West Indies haven’t clinched a major ICC title. Their failure to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup marked another blow, symbolising a system struggling to produce results across formats.

The cricketing world is beginning to see the imbalance that may be contributing to this downfall. Former England all-rounder David Lloyd pointed fingers at the structural inequalities in global cricket.
Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, he said, “The big three (England, Australia and India), that can’t be right that they take all the money, they get the big broadcast deals. You’ve got to have a more even distribution to allow West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka to compete.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

