Home > Sports > De Jong targets Champions League in Barca contract ceremony

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 22:51:34 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA PLAYER FRENKIE DE JONG POSING WITH BARCA JERSEY DURING HIS CONTRACT RENEWAL CEREMONY, REMARKS BY DE JONG AT NEWS CONFERENCE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (OCTOBER 15, 2025) (FORTA – No use Spain) 1. VARIOUS OF BARCELONA MIDFIELDER FRENKIE DE JONG POSING WITH CLUB JERSEY WITH THE YEAR 2029 PRINTED ON THE BACK 2. DE JONG DURING NEWS CONFERENCE 3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BARCELONA MIDFIELDER FRENKIE DE JONG, SAYING:     "No, very happy. I've always wanted to be in Barcelona as a kid already, so I'm very happy to be here. Hopefully I can reach until the ten years you mentioned that would be very great and I'm very proud of it and I can conquer a lot more things here. Of course, we didn't win the Champions or I didn't win the Champions League yet here with Barcelona." 4. DE JONG HOLDING HIS JERSEY 5. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA MIDFIELDER FRENKIE DE JONG, SAYING:     "If they read newspapers and stuff saying that Frenkie earns that much, that he's the highest‑paid player in Europe, which wasn't true, it does affect how people see me. And I do think it was your fault (journalists). But I'm very happy because otherwise I wouldn't have renewed my contract. And the club is happy too." 6. DE JONG DURING NEWS CONFERENCE 7. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA MIDFIELDER FRENKIE DE JONG, SAYING:     "It's just that people have talked a lot about that (De Jong prime form) since I arrived. First at Ajax, then the second year here, and then the third. I try to reach a new prime every year." 8. VARIOUS OF DE JONG POSING WITH BARCA'S JERSEY AND LEAVING STORY: Frenkie de Jong said on Wednesday (October 15) one of his main goals is to win the Champions League with Barcelona. Speaking at a ceremony to mark his contract extension with LaLiga champions until 2029, the Dutch midfielder said he feels expectations have been higher because of media speculation about his salary, with some reports even claiming he was the highest-paid player in Europe. Asked whether he is currently at the peak of his career, De Jong said he aims to reach a new 'prime' each season in order to help his team win as much silverware as possible. De jong joined Barca in 2019 from Ajax and has so far won two Spanish leagues, two Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cup. (Production: Silvio Castellanos)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 10:51 PM IST
