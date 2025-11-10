Delhi’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium To Be Turned Into A 102-Acre ‘Sports City’

In a landmark move for India’s sporting future, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex in New Delhi is set to undergo a complete transformation. According to the Sports Ministry, the existing structure will be dismantled to make way for a world-class “Sports City” that will span 102 acres.

The ambitious project aims to introduce cutting-edge sports facilities as part of India’s broader vision to strengthen its global sporting presence and bolster its chances of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

Inspired By Global Models

Officials involved in the project revealed that they are currently studying infrastructure models from countries such as Qatar and Australia, both of which have successfully developed modern, multipurpose sports ecosystems capable of hosting major international events. The redevelopment project will be built on the existing Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium site and is envisioned to bring multiple sports disciplines together under one integrated complex.

Plans also include setting up a dedicated broadcast studio within the Sports City to enhance media and event coverage. However, officials have clarified that there is no confirmed timeline yet for when construction will begin or be completed.

A Legacy Landmark

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, constructed for the 1982 Asian Games and later renovated for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, has long been regarded as one of India’s most iconic sports venues. With a seating capacity of nearly 60,000, it has hosted several high-profile athletic tournaments, football matches, music concerts, and national ceremonies, including Independence Day events.

For over four decades, the stadium has served as a central hub for Indian sports, functioning as the home venue for the national athletics team. Its rich legacy has made it a symbol of India’s sporting evolution and ambition.

Earlier this year, the JLN Stadium played host to the World Para Athletics Championships, for which a new mondo track worth approximately ₹30 crore was installed.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi Back To Barcelona? Fans Decode Argentina Legend’s Latest Camp Nou Gesture