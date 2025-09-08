LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Devdutt Padikkal sets sights on Test opportunity with upcoming red-ball series

Devdutt Padikkal sets sights on Test opportunity with upcoming red-ball series

Devdutt Padikkal sets sights on Test opportunity with upcoming red-ball series

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 18:51:04 IST

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Batter Devdutt Padikkal, now back in the India A set-up, is focused on staying consistent, knowing that India’s upcoming home Test series against West Indies in October and South Africa in November could be his chance to seize a Test opportunity and prove his worth.

Padikkal’s cricketing journey has been a rollercoaster ride over the past year-and-a-half, marked by a promising Test debut in March last year and a second cap in Perth in November.

However, he bounced back strong in 2025 with a century and a scintillating 86 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by a successful stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where consistent scores reignited his form.

“You know, every game that you play, especially for India, is significant. We have a few home Test series coming up. I’m looking forward to making a mark in the A series to hopefully stake a claim for that team as well. But at the same time, you have to just go out there and bat,” Padikkal said cited by ESPNcricinfo.

“I really enjoyed batting here in red-ball cricket. And just more opportunities to play red-ball cricket are always welcome,” he added.

Despite the ups and downs, Padikkal’s ambition remains unwavering. Having earned his Test cap, he’s keeping his eyes fixed on the long-term journey ahead.

“I wouldn’t say life’s changed [since the Test debut]. Obviously, playing Test cricket for India is one of the biggest achievements you can have as a cricketer. But at the same time, I have high ambitions. So just playing or just making my debut is not what my career is going to be about,” he said.

Padikkal remains hopeful to represent India at the highest level and continue to win games for them.

“Hopefully, I can continue to represent India at the highest level and continue to win games for them. That’s always been my aim. It was a great feeling on that day. But from the next day, it’s about getting back on the ground again,” he concluded. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: devdutt-padikkalindiaiplpadikkalrcb

RELATED News

Asia Cup 2025: AFG vs HK Match 1 Prediction – Can Hong Kong Upset Afghanistan?
Mohammed Siraj Makes March To ICC Recognition
From Football Fan To Mother, Baby Born In Stadium Bathroom In UK
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Head-to-Head: Dominance, Upsets, and Records – Who Leads the Way?
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Reveals Why His Jersey Number is 77

LATEST NEWS

Nepal Protests Turn Deadly: Police Allegedly Shoot Protester in Head Over Social Media Ban
Scientists uncover key protein in cellular fat storage: Study
BRS Boycotts VP Election, Stands With 70 Lakh Telangana Farmers
Airtel network down, users flood social media with complaints; Company confirms outage
Surface modification on Jupiter's moon Europa uncovered: Study
PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh, Punjab tomorrow to review flood situation
US: 26-Year-Old Haryana’s Jind Man Allegedly Shot Dead After Objecting To Individual Urinating In Public
18 killed, 200 injured as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent
Photons collide in the void, quantum simulation creates light out of nothing: Research
Samsung unveils Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 series at IFA trade show in Berlin
Devdutt Padikkal sets sights on Test opportunity with upcoming red-ball series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Devdutt Padikkal sets sights on Test opportunity with upcoming red-ball series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Devdutt Padikkal sets sights on Test opportunity with upcoming red-ball series
Devdutt Padikkal sets sights on Test opportunity with upcoming red-ball series
Devdutt Padikkal sets sights on Test opportunity with upcoming red-ball series
Devdutt Padikkal sets sights on Test opportunity with upcoming red-ball series

QUICK LINKS