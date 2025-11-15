LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Devon Conway Walks Away From Chennai Super Kings Before IPL 2026, Franchise Welcomes Sanju Samson

Devon Conway officially ends his CSK journey after three unforgettable years, leaving fans emotional. From a quiet signing to a 2023 hero, his farewell marks the most heartfelt exit ahead of IPL 2026.

Devon Conway (Pic X)
Devon Conway (Pic X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 15, 2025 10:39:08 IST

Devon Conway Affirms Quitting CSK.

Devon Conway is now formally parting ways with Chennai Super Kings, and to the CSK fan, it is not quite a cricket update but more of a break that you never imagined would happen to you, yet you always feared. Conway leaves after three years of absolute memories right before the IPL 2026 retention deadline, giving it an extra dramatic touch that is befitting a season finale.

In 2022, Conway was first introduced to the CSK family at 1 crore, a promising yet quiet signing who had to take time to acquaint himself with the team. But once he did, he roared.

His 2023 performance was golden: 672 runs, 16 games, and the composed and stoic presence at the helm made CSK win their fifth IPL trophy. He was not merely making runs but writing poetry in innings.

And now, as it were, he is gone, leaving behind an avalanche of memories, half a dozen what-ifs, and thousands of broken-hearted Chennai fans who were not ready to part with him.

A Roller-Coaster Journey Of Devon Conway With CSK

  • Conway’s IPL stint had its highs and lows.
  • 2022: Modest debut season under MS Dhoni.
  • 2023: Breakout year, third-highest run scorer and a crucial knock of 47 off 25 in the final.
  • 2024: Thumb injury ruled him out; later bought for ₹6.25 crore but played only six matches, scoring 156 runs.
  • He posted a heartfelt message on X, thanking loyal CSK fans for their support.

CSK’s Major Squad Reshuffle Underway

Conway’s exit is part of a broader restructuring plan by CSK. The franchise is expected to release several players, including:

  • Rahul Tripathi
  • Deepak Hooda
  • Rachin Ravindra
  • Vijay Shankar
  • Jamie Overton

This signals a significant rebuild ahead of IPL 2026.

Jadeja Returns To Rajasthan Royals After 13 Years

Ravindra Jadeja, one of CSK’s pillars for over a decade, is set for an emotional homecoming to Rajasthan Royals—the team where his IPL journey began in 2008.
For CSK, Jadeja delivered:

  • 2000+ runs
  • 140 wickets
  • Economy under 8
  • 185 matches played for CSK

He also represented the franchise in the Champions League T20.

Sanju Samson Will Trade To CSK in a Blockbuster Deal

Chennai Super Kings are making Sanju Samson part of their yellow family in what seems to be the IPL equivalent of a plot twist, and fans are already excited about it.

CSK acquires Samson from Rajasthan Royals in a mega deal that will send two heavyweights in the opposite direction, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

So You see, that is exactly what Jadeja might be thinking about, going back to Rajasthan after 13 years.

Samson is estimated to be worth an enormous ₹18 crore, with Jadeja and Curran coming up with an accumulated ₹18 crore and ₹2.4 crore respectively. On paper, the numbers match. Emotionally, it is like a rollercoaster.

In the case of CSK, it is not only a trade but a statement. A new generation, a new anchor in the middle order, and a new identity emerging before IPL 2026. And to fans, it is the type of drama only the IPL can bring.

CSK with Samson? It is a plot worth following.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 10:37 AM IST
