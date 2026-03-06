‘Dhongi Baba’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Mohammad Amir Over Wrong India Prediction — T20 World Cup 2026

Navjot Singh Sidhu criticised Mohammad Amir with a sarcastic comment after the India national cricket team defeated England national cricket team to secure their place in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 New Delhi, October 14: Navjot Singh Sidhu did not spare Mohammad Amir when he mentioned India national cricket team national cricket team with a sharp satire after they booked their place in the final by defeating England national cricket team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The ex-Indian cricketer, turned commentator, took a jibe at Amir for forecasting before the tournament that India would fail even reaching the last stages of the competition.

At the beginning of the tournament, Amir forecast that India would not even make it to the semifinals. Therefore, he supported the South Africa national cricket team and the West Indies cricket team to play in the final. Although those predictions didn’t come true. South Africa were eliminated by the New Zealand national cricket team in the semifinal, whereas India went to the final after their dramatic victory over England.

Sidhu took to social media to mock Amir’s forecasts by labelling them “fake predictions”. He lamented the tendency of some pundits to make very bold statements without being held responsible for them. Sidhu was of the view that such people happily endorse their prediction when they are right and immediately disown them as mere speculations when they are wrong. To express his point, he said if the prediction succeeds, then it is like quite a well-aimed arrow, but if it fails, then it is entirely down to speculation. Sidhu didn’t stop there and went on to say that such forecasters were the dhoti babas, or fake gurus. He said that a lot of them have confidently asserted that India would not even reach the semifinals.

Instead, he said, those same voices predicted that the West Indies and South Africa would rule the tournament. However, both teams were eliminated in the end, while India carried on with their remarkable streak. He also mentioned the influence of Sanju Samson, whose comeback to the team was the game-changer. Samson played a marathon innings in the semifinal, scoring 89 runs off 42 balls after being dropped earlier in the innings by Harry Brook. He helped India to a strong total of 253/7. England, on the other hand, tried their best but in the end, fell short as they could only manage 246/7.

Also Read:

Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live