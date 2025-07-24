LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index
Home > Sports > Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms Into FIDE Women’s World Cup Final

Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms Into FIDE Women’s World Cup Final

India's 19-year-old chess sensation Divya Deshmukh has made history by reaching the final of the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup after a stunning victory over China's GM Tan Zhongyi. With this win, she not only secures a Grandmaster norm but also qualifies for the upcoming Women's Candidates Tournament.

Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms into FIDE Women's World Cup Final (Image Credit - X)
Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms into FIDE Women's World Cup Final (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 24, 2025 02:48:17 IST

India’s rising chess star, IM Divya Deshmukh, continued her sensational run at the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup, defeating China’s GM Tan Zhongyi in their second game to seal her place in the final.

A Grandmaster Norm and More for Divya

With this victory, the 19-year-old not only secures a spot in the final of the prestigious event but also earns a coveted Grandmaster norm and qualifies for the next Women’s Candidates Tournament, a major step forward in her career.

All-Indian Final Still Possible

The second finalist will be decided on Thursday in a high-stakes playoff between India’s Koneru Humpy and China’s Lei Tingjie, setting up the possibility of an all-Indian final.

Humpy’s first game with China’s Lei Tingjie ended in a draw at 0.5-0.5 each, and so did the other semifinal first game between China’s Tan Zhongyi and Divya with a similar scoreline.

Humpy’s Steady March to the Semis

Earlier, Humpy created history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to reach the semifinals of the tournament. A solid draw in the second game of her quarterfinal clash against China’s IM Song Yuxin was enough to seal the deal, according to ESPN.

There were a couple of minor inaccuracies along the way, but Humpy kept things under control, playing safe and smart. Eventually, her opponent settled for a draw, which confirmed Humpy’s passage into the final four.

A Commanding Performance in the Quarters

Earlier, Koneru Humpy struck the first blow, securing the game one in the quarterfinals of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women’s World Cup at Batumi on Saturday night.

Divya Dominates Tie-Break Against Harika

Deshmukh produced a remarkable performance to defeat compatriot GM Harika Dronavalli in the quarterfinals, winning both the tie-break games to advance to the semifinals.

The match was tightly contested in the classical segment, but Divya grabbed her opportunity in the first tie-break, when Harika made a crucial error in the endgame. In the second tie-break game, Harika had chances to bounce back, but she missed a couple of winning opportunities, and Divya made her pay for it. As a result, Harika’s campaign came to an end, while Divya marched on with great composure and maturity.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener

Tags: chessdivya deshmukhFIDE Women World Cup

RELATED News

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Dance Lands LeBron James in Hot Water – YesJulz Fires Back ‘Leave Me Out’
Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?
Roman Reigns Asks Jey Uso To Be His Teammate At SummerSlam, What Happens Next?
Who is Andrea Preti? Meet Venus Williams’ Fiance, The Italian Actor and Director
The Rock vs John Cena Again? 17-Time World Champion Weighs In on Possibility

More News

President Trump To ‘Announce A Bold And Comprehensive’ AI Action Plan: White House
Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms Into FIDE Women’s World Cup Final
US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy
“Recovery To The Tune Of Rs 338 Crore Has Been Made..” : Minister Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary
PM Modi Arrives In UK To Meet PM Keir Starmer, King Charles III: What Is On Agenda?
Historic: International Court of Justice Calls Climate Change ‘An Urgent Threat’
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 Declared At karresults.nic.in: Here’s How To Download Your Marksheet
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Victim’s Sister To Support SIT Probe On This Condition
Did Obama Orchestrate A Russia Collusion Hoax? Karoline Leavitt And Tulsi Gabbard Reveal Details At Press Conference
Judge Shuts Down Trump Admin’s Bid to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts: What To Know
Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms Into FIDE Women’s World Cup Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms Into FIDE Women’s World Cup Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms Into FIDE Women’s World Cup Final
Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms Into FIDE Women’s World Cup Final
Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms Into FIDE Women’s World Cup Final
Divya Deshmukh Makes History: 19-Year-Old Storms Into FIDE Women’s World Cup Final

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?