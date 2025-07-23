LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026
Home > Sports > FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener

FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener

Indian chess stars Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh held their Chinese opponents to draws in the FIDE Women's World Cup semifinals. Humpy made history reaching the semis, while Divya beat Harika in a thrilling quarterfinal. One Indian woman is now guaranteed a spot in the Candidates.

FIDE Women's World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw with Chinese Opponents in Semifinal Opener (Image Credit - X)
FIDE Women's World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw with Chinese Opponents in Semifinal Opener (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 23, 2025 04:14:26 IST

The first games of both the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women’s World Cup featuring Indian grandmasters Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh ended in draws on Tuesday.

The results from the first game were shared on the official X handle of FIDE.

Humpy’s first game with China’s Lei Tingjie ended in a draw at 0.5-0.5 each, and so did the other semifinal first game between China’s Tan Zhongyi and Divya with a similar scoreline.

Koneru Humpy Reaches Historic Semifinal Milestone

Earlier, Humpy created history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to reach the semifinals of the tournament. A solid draw in the second game of her quarterfinal clash against China’s IM Song Yuxin was enough to seal the deal, according to ESPN.

There were a couple of minor inaccuracies along the way, but Humpy kept things under control, playing safe and smart. Eventually, her opponent settled for a draw, which confirmed Humpy’s passage into the final four.

Earlier, Koneru Humpy struck the first blow, securing the game one in the quarterfinals of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women’s World Cup at Batumi on Saturday night.

Divya Deshmukh Outplays Harika in Tense Quarterfinal Battle

Deshmukh produced a remarkable performance to defeat compatriot GM Harika Dronavalli in the quarterfinals, winning both the tie-break games to advance to the semifinals.

The match was tightly contested in the classical segment, but Divya grabbed her opportunity in the first tie-break, when Harika made a crucial error in the endgame. In the second tie-break game, Harika had chances to bounce back, but she missed a couple of winning opportunities, and Divya made her pay for it. As a result, Harika’s campaign came to an end, while Divya marched on with great composure and maturity.

Indian Representation Assured in Candidates Tournament

The top three finishers of the tournament will earn a spot in the Candidates later this year. One thing is now confirmed, at least one Indian woman will be in the mix for a shot at the Candidates.

ALSO READ: World University Games: Vaishnavi Adkar Becomes 2nd Indian Tennis Player To Win Bronze Medal

Tags: chessdivya deshmukhFIDE Women World CupKoneru Humpy

RELATED News

WCL 2025: AB de Villiers’ Masterclass Powers South Africa Champions To Victory Over India Champions
Father vs Son: Mohammad Nabi’s Son Abdullah Hits Him For Six on First Ball in T20 Match, Video Inside
World University Games: Vaishnavi Adkar Becomes 2nd Indian Tennis Player To Win Bronze Medal
India Women Beat England Women 2-1 in ODI Series: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Century, Kranti Goud’s 6-Fer Steal The Show
Shubman Gill Slams England’s Lord’s Test Tactics ‘To Come 90 Seconds Late’ Shows Lack Of Sportsmanship

More News

Donald Trump Announces Major Trade Deals With Japan, Philippines: Here’s What You Need To Know
Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD
Will Ghislaine Maxwell Testify? Why Her Testimony Could Be Key To Uncovering Epstein’s Secrets
FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener
Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”
Pisces Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: A Practical Approach Works Best
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Your Charisma Is Magnetic Today
Capricorn Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
Sagittarius Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Expect Surprises And New Ideas
Scorpio Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Stability Is Your Strength Today
FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener
FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener
FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener
FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?