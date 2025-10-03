Djokovic advances in pursuit of fifth Shanghai title

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM SHANGHAI MASTERS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: SHANGHAI, CHINA (OCTOBER 3, 2025) (ATP MEDIA/IMG – Editorial use only. No Monetisation. No resales.) NOVAK DJOKOVIC (RED SHIRT) V MARIN CILIC 1. CILIC WALKS OUT 2. DJOKOVIC ENTERS COURT 3. OVERHEAD WINNER BY DJOKOVIC IN FIRST SET 4. CILIC SENDS FIRST SET INTO A TIEBREAK 5. DJOKOVIC WINS FIRST SET 6. CROWD 7. ACE BY DJOKOVIC TO WIN MATCH 8. PLAYERS AT NET 9. DJOKOVIC WAVES TO CROWD TAYLOR FRITZ (BLACK SHORTS) V FABIAN MAROZSAN 10. MAROZSAN WALKS OUT 11. FRITZ 12. VOLLEY AT NET BY MAROZSAN TO WIN POINT IN FIRST SET 13. FRITZ WINS SECOND SET 14. FRITZ WINS MATCH 15. FRITZ REACTS TO CROWD 16. PLAYERS AT NET 17. FRITZ WAVES TO CROWD ZIZOU BERGS (WHITE SHIRT) V CASPER RUUD 18. BERGS 19. RUUD 20. CROSS COURT WINNER BY RUUD IN FIRST SET 21. FOREHAND WINNER BY BERGS IN SECOND SET 22. FOREHAND BY BERGS TO TAKE SECOND SET 23. BERGS WINS RALLY AT THE NET TO BREAK SERVE AND LEAD 3-1 IN THIRD SET 24. BERGS WINS POINT TO LEAD 4-1, RUUD RETIRES FROM MATCH 25. PLAYERS SHAKE HANDS 26. BERGS WAVES TO CROWD STORY: Novak Djokovic opened his quest for a record-extending fifth Rolex Shanghai Masters title (October 3) Friday with a hard-fought 7-6 (2) 6-4 win against Marin Cilic. With the victory in one hour and 55 minutes, the fourth-seeded Serbian improved his career record to 40-6 at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in China. He also improved to 20-2 against Croatia's Cilic. Djokovic fired 10 aces, saved all four break points and finished with 21 winners and only four unforced errors. He converted the only service break of the match in the third game of the second set. With their combined ages of 79 years and 139 days, the duel between Djokovic and Cilic marked the oldest men's main-draw meeting at the ATP Masters 1000 level since 1990. Djokovic became the first man to record 40 or more wins at six different ATP Masters 1000 events since the format was introduced in 1990: Rome (68), Indian Wells (51), Paris (50), Miami (49), Cincinnati (45) and Shanghai (40). The 24-time Grand Slam winner's third-round opponent will be German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, who upended No. 25 seed Frances Tiafoe Tiafoe wasn't the only seeded player shown the door in the second round. Belgium's David Goffin dumped No. 6 seed Ben Shelton and countryman Zizou Bergs beat No. 11 Casper Ruud of Norway, who retired due to injury when trailing 3-6 7-5 4-1. Fifth seed Taylor Fritz of the U.S. rallied for a 2-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (1) win against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan. (Production: Andy Ragg)

