Do You Know Who John Cena’s First WWE Opponent Was? Most Fans Have No Clue

Before he became an unstoppable 16 time WWE World Champion, John Cena’s first in ring WWE match took place years prior to his official televised debut at a WWE event. During the early phases of his “Prototype” gimmick, Cena faced an unknown opponent, Mikey Henderson, long before he laid waste to Kurt Angle on SmackDown. This match, which took place in October 2000, was a non televised spectacle taped for Sunday Night Heat, despite Cena’s early loss, it was the first step on his road to superstardom.

When did it all start?

This match pre dates Cena’s official start in WWE Developmental, as he had signed on with WWE’s Developmental in 2001. He later graduated to OVW, or Ohio Valley Wrestling, where he trained alongside names today, such as Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Dave Bautista.

Mikey Henderson never continued on towards obtaining widespread notoriety. Some of his ring names included “American Ninja” and “Suicide Kid,” and he primarily worked around the indie circuit, OVW primarily, and occasionally had dark matches for WWE. However, he could never secure a full-time contract and life definitely pressed down on him outside the ring.

Two years later, Cena made his televised debut on SmackDown against WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in a crucial match. Angle pinned Cena in just over five minutes. For Cena, this was the official beginning of what would become a legendary legacy.

His WWE journey

From those first cautious moments to selling out stadiums around the world (really), John Cena’s journey has been unprecedented. The loss to Mikey Henderson is a minimal detail in history, and everyone has to start somewhere, and at the time, this was it – a match on the dark match/pre show undercard.

Then came the incomparable ascension: Cena as “Dr. Thuganomics,” numerous WWE Championship reigns, iconic WrestleMania weekends, and Ricardo, we are writing the final chapter of his wrestling legacy. He may walk away from wrestling at the end of 2025, but the first match he ever wrestled in WWE before the cameras, before the lights, before the pomp and circumstance is part of history that very few even know about.

