Domestic cricket stalwart Jalaj Saxena signs with Maharashtra
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Domestic cricket stalwart Jalaj Saxena signs with Maharashtra

Domestic cricket stalwart Jalaj Saxena signs with Maharashtra

Domestic cricket stalwart Jalaj Saxena signs with Maharashtra

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 08:08:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Indian domestic cricket veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena signed with Maharashtra as team gears up for 2025-26 season of domestic season.

The official Instagram handle of Maharashtra Cricket announced Jalaj’s signing with Maharashtra.

Saxena recently parted ways with Kerala following nine seasons with the side, reported ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday. After making his debut in domestic cricket in 2005-06 as a part of his home state, Madhya Pradesh, he moved to Kerala in the 2016-17 season and played there till the 2024-25 season for a total of 125 matches, as per ESPNCricinfo.

“A Stalwart Joins the Ranks Stalwart of the Indian domestic cricket, Jalaj Saxena now joins Maharashtra! With a remarkable record of 7060 runs and scalping 484 wickets in First-Class cricket, his all-round brilliance adds immense strength to Team Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming domestic season. MCA family extends a warm welcome and wishes new milestones and greater heights together,” posted MCA on their Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maharashtra Cricket Association (@maharashtracricketofficial)

In 125 matches with Kerala, Jalaj made 3,153 runs and scalped 352 wickets across all formats. He was a solid first-class performer, with 2,252 runs, including three centuries and 269 wickets at an average of 20.68, including 23 five-wicket hauls.

In the 2024-25 season, Kerala fell short of Ranji Trophy title against Vidarbha and he earned his name in the history books to become the first-ever player to achieve a double of 6,000 runs and 400 wickets. His 269 wickets are the second-most for a Kerala player in first-class cricket, behind 310 by KN Ananthapadmanabhan.

Across his entire first-class career, Jalaj has made 7,060 runs at an average of 33.77 with 14 centuries and taken 484 wickets, including 34 fifers, at an average of 25.48.

Despite being one of the most consistent all-rounders in domestic scene over last two decades, Jalaj has never played for India, with spin all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel being the recent stars keeping him out of the hunt.

Maharashtra will play their Ranji opener against Kerala from October 15 onwards. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: jalaj-saxenajalaj-saxena-maharashtrajalaj-saxena-maharashtra-cricketjalaj-saxena-signed-maharahstramaharashtra-cricket

RELATED News

Ashwin wants this "unexpected hero" to surprise against Pakistan during Asia Cup
Asia Cup: Pathum Nissanka becomes 3rd Sri Lankan batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs
This match should not be played: Former all-rounder Kedar Jadhav on India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash
35th birthday bash at Asia Cup against Pakistan awaits India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav
Even we can't pick him properly: Sri Lanka captain Asalanka in awe of "superstar" Hasaranga

LATEST NEWS

"Red-letter day in history of Manipur": BJP's Pratul Shah Deo on PM Modi's visit to Manipur
Canada: Toronto police arrest 10 at Christie Pits during anti-immigration rally, counter-protest
"I think you are gross…": Bill Maher slams people who "mocked" Charlie Kirk's death
AFFWA in Collaboration with Tech Mahindra Foundation and FaujiMitra Host 'The Ability Dialogues 4.0' at New Delhi
Domestic cricket stalwart Jalaj Saxena signs with Maharashtra
Operation Sindoor seems like a waste now: Pahalgam attack victims' family oppose India-Pakistan match
"Sanctions and tariffs key to bringing Putin to table for peace": Republican Senator Lindsey Graham
Sabyasachi Crowned World Champion of Public Speaking in Philadelphia
UCO Bank official arrested in Rs 16.48 crore fraud case in Tripura
After Poland, Romania reports Russian drone breach its airspace
Domestic cricket stalwart Jalaj Saxena signs with Maharashtra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Domestic cricket stalwart Jalaj Saxena signs with Maharashtra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Domestic cricket stalwart Jalaj Saxena signs with Maharashtra
Domestic cricket stalwart Jalaj Saxena signs with Maharashtra
Domestic cricket stalwart Jalaj Saxena signs with Maharashtra
Domestic cricket stalwart Jalaj Saxena signs with Maharashtra

QUICK LINKS