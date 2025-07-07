LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Don’t Talk About Gautam Gambhir’: Yograj Singh’s Message After India’s Historic Test Win at Edgbaston

Yograj Singh defended coach Gautam Gambhir after India's big Test win at Edgbaston, saying he’s doing well and shouldn’t be blamed. With India leveling the series, Yograj praised the team’s growth and backed them to win under Shubman Gill’s captaincy in the upcoming matches.

Gautam Gambhir India Head Coach
'Don't Talk About Gambhir': Yograj Singh's Message After India's Historic Test Win at Edgbaston (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 20:29:25 IST

Former cricketer Yograj Singh has backed India head coach Gautam Gambhir and claimed that he should not be criticised, considering he is performing his role “well”.

Under Gambhir’s watch, India basked in its first Test victory at Edgbaston after controlling the flow at England’s dominion with a captivating brand of cricket. Before the conclusion of the final day of the second Test, India stamped its authority with a resounding 336-run victory on Sunday.

Gautam Gambhir Silences Critics After Edgbaston Test Win

Before the Shubman Gill-led troops scripted a famed story of success in Birmingham, Gambhir was under fire for India’s abysmal run in the longest format of cricket. Yograj, who hopes that India returns home with a series win, believes Gambhir shouldn’t feel the wrath of the critics.

“Indian players are consistently growing and improving their game. We will support them always. We should not speak about Gautam Gambhir because he is doing well. Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Rahul Dravid are giving back to cricket because they have received so much. Even if our team loses the series, we should not demoralise them. If you lose, you will not be there to explain; if you win, you don’t have to explain. We hope that we win the series under the captaincy of Shubman Gill,” Yograj told ANI.

India’s Test Form Under Fire Before the Turnaround

Gambhir found himself surrounded by questions about India’s form in Test format, after his side allowed England to escape with a five-wicket victory in the series opener in Leeds.

The 43-year-old, who raised the bar and extended India’s supremacy in the white-ball format, failed to instil the same aggression in red-ball cricket during the early part of his tenure.

Edgbaston Win Sparks Hopes for Series Comeback

Before levelling the series at 1-1, India aimlessly shot in the dark, hoping to recover its lost mojo. Since kicking off the home series against New Zealand last October, India had lost seven of their previous nine Tests.

The dreadful run included a whitewash at home by the Kiwis, a 3-1 defeat in Australia and now a five-wicket bashing at the hands of England.

India dominated Australia in Perth with a resounding 295-run triumph and was saved by the weather gods in Brisbane, which washed away the Test and forced the contest to be settled as a draw.

India Eyes Lord’s Test to Take Series Lead

After an inspired win at Edgbaston, India will be keen on extending its win-streak at Lord’s in the third Test to race to lead for the first time in the five-match series.

(With Inputs From ANI)

