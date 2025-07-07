LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Yuvraj Singh’s Legacy Meets Ajay Devgn’s Vision: World Championship of Legends Returns

Yuvraj Singh’s Legacy Meets Ajay Devgn’s Vision: World Championship of Legends Returns

Yuvraj Singh returns to lead Team India Champions in Season 2 of the World Championship of Legends, co-owned by Ajay Devgn. With stars like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina on board, the team is ready to defend their title as the action kicks off in the UK on July 18.

Ajay Devgn and Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh's Legacy Meets Ajay Devgn's Vision: World Championship of Legends Returns (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 19:59:29 IST

After the tremendous success of last year, the World Championship of Legends (WCL) gears up for its highly anticipated Season 2, with all eyes on the reigning champions – Team India Champions, once again led by none other than cricketing icon Yuvraj Singh, according to a release from WCL.

World Championship of Legends Returns with Bigger Goals

Co-owned by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, the World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set for fierce competition as six legendary cricketing nations – India, Australia, England, South Africa, Pakistan, and West Indies – lock horns, each represented by teams packed with cricketing stalwarts.

On being asked about the league, the legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh, captain of Team India Champions, said, “It’s been amazing to see how WCL has grown into something that truly connects with cricket fans around the world. I’m really excited to be back on the field, playing the game I love and sharing it with some of the biggest legends. Team India Champions is more than just a squad, it’s a legacy. WCL is not just another cricket league, it’s a grand celebration that brings legendary players together, rekindling the magic of the game and to remind everyone why they fell in love with cricket in the first place. With the talent and heart this team has, we’re definitely aiming to bring the trophy home again.”

Team India Champions Strengthen Squad with Shikhar Dhawan

Coming off a thrilling title win last year, Team India Champions returns stronger than ever. The squad gets a massive boost with the inclusion of Shikhar Dhawan, who joins a powerhouse squad of match-winners and fan favourites.

The team blends experience, power, and flair with veterans like Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa, making it one of the most well-rounded line-ups this season.

Star-Studded India Line-up Eyes Back-to-Back WCL Titles

The rest of the team also includes Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Stuart Binny, Gurkeerat Mann, Siddharth Kaul, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Piyush Chawla, and Pawan Negi.

Each player brings their own unique experience and match-winning abilities to the table, making Team India Champions a serious contender to defend their title.

WCL 2025 Fixtures Set Across Four UK Cities

The season starts on 18th July this year in Edgbaston, with India’s first game scheduled for 20th July. Matches will be played across four cities in the United Kingdom: Edgbaston in Birmingham, Headingley in Leeds, and Northampton and Leicester County grounds.

“We are very excited with our team this year, having made considerable changes in both bowling and batting departments, we feel very confident in defending the maiden Title under the bale captaincy of Legendary Yuvraj Singh” adds Sumant Bahl, Co-owner, Team India Champions.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: ajay devgnWorld Championship of Legendsyuvraj singh

Yuvraj Singh's Legacy Meets Ajay Devgn's Vision: World Championship of Legends Returns
