Super60 USA Tournament: Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, And Parthiv Patel Set To Shine In Historic Event

Cricket in the USA took a big step forward with the exciting draft of the first-ever Super60 USA Tournament. The event, held on Friday, brought together a thrilling mix of international legends and fresh faces from around the world.

LA Strikers Build Balanced Squad with Big Names

The LA Strikers had already locked in stars like Aaron Finch, Isuru Udana, and Ben Dunk in their pre-signings. They used the draft to strengthen their side with Gurkeerat Mann, who adds strength with both bat and ball.

The team also picked experienced players like wicketkeeper Naman Ojha and medium-pacer Parvinder Awana to add depth in all areas.

Jaskaran Malhotra, Manan Sharma, and Kashyap Prajapati were also added to the lineup, giving the LA Strikers a solid mix of experience and energy.

Morrisville Fighters Land Harbhajan and Munaf

Morrisville Fighters had a strong head start with India’s bowling greats Harbhajan Singh and Munaf Patel already on board. Shaun Marsh was also among their top pre-signings to add power to the top order.

In the draft, they added Colin de Grandhomme, Sheldon Cottrell, and Faiz Fazal. The squad clearly focused on adding balance across batting, bowling, and all-round ability.

Jerome Taylor and Rahul Yadav will provide bowling support, while Suboth Bhati and Elmore Hutchinson add to the team’s depth.

Rebel Warriors Rely on Guptill, Simmons and Johnson

The Rebel Warriors made a bold statement by picking Martin Guptill and Lendl Simmons back-to-back during the draft. Their attacking style will be important for fast starts at the top of the innings.

Saurabh Tiwary, who was picked earlier, adds to the firepower, while Mitchell Johnson’s pace will be a big boost with the ball.

They also brought in Chaturanga de Silva and Jonathan Carter to strengthen the middle order. The squad looks packed with players ready to take charge.

Chicago Players and Washington Tigers Go for Experience

Chicago Players already had cricketing greats Suresh Raina and Jacques Kallis before the draft. They focused on bowling by picking Wayne Parnell, Varun Aaron, and Devendra Bishoo.

Their squad also includes Manpreet Gony and Kesrick Williams, giving them options in both pace and spin.

Meanwhile, the Washington Tigers look dangerous in the batting department with Parthiv Patel, Chris Lynn, and Ravi Bopara in the top order. Their bowling attack includes Abhimanyu Mithun and Shahbaz Nadeem, backed by Dan Christian.

Phil Mustard and Sheldon Jackson will offer wicketkeeping and middle-order support, giving the Tigers multiple strong options.

(With Inputs From ANI)

