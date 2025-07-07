Meet Edgbaston Test Hero Akash Deep: Lost Brother, Father At The Age Of 16 And Now Sister’s Cancer Battle

Akash Deep played amazing in the Edgbaston Test. He took 10 wickets and helped India win by 336 runs against England. This was India’s first win there in 58 years.

But his life story is more shocking and emotional than even the match.

He Lost His Father and Brother So Young

Akash was born in a small village in Bihar. When he was only 16, his father died. His father was a school teacher and didn’t support Akash playing cricket.

Then just after 6 months, his elder brother also passed away. After that Akash stopped playing cricket. He was broken.

His mother, Laddu Devi, was the only one holding the family together. She never gave up. She told Akash to play again. His brother also wanted him to play.

Even his father started liking cricket after watching India win the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Later, when his sister got cancer, Akash became more serious. He started playing not just for himself but for her too.

Struggled Hard in Bengal to Become a Cricketer

He studied till Class 12 in his village, then went to West Bengal to follow his cricket dream.

There he played tennis ball cricket to earn money. But he was very fast, and cricket coaches saw his talent.

He joined a cricket academy in Durgapur in 2010. He went as a batsman, but the coaches told him to bowl because his pace was too good. Slowly he became a fast bowler.

In 2019, he played for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali, Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy — all in one year.

IPL Changed His Life, Test Cricket Made Him a Star

In 2021, he was just a net bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 2022, he got into the team for Rs 20 lakh.

But in 2025, his price went to Rs 8 crore. Lucknow Super Giants bought him. That was a big moment.

He played his first Test in 2024 in Ranchi. But in 2025 at Edgbaston, he did something big. With Bumrah not in the team, Akash took 4 wickets in first innings and 6 in second.

He became first Indian fast bowler in 49 years to take 10 wickets in one Test in England.

Played for His Sister, Not for Fame

After the match, Akash didn’t say much about records.

He said, “I played this match for my sister. She is fighting cancer. Her happiness means the world to me.”

A fan in England even sang a song for him after the match. Everyone got emotional.

Akash Deep’s story is full of pain and struggle. He came from nothing, lost his family members, and still became a hero for the country.

From a small village in Bihar to winning hearts in England — he showed that dreams can come true, even after so much loss.

