Double Deal Drama: Man Utd Close in on Euros 87m La Liga Star as Sancho Pushes for Juventus Exit

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a major midfield signing while also working hard to offload unwanted players. Valencia star Javi Guerra is believed to be on the verge of a move to Old Trafford, while Jadon Sancho has told Juventus to “speed up” negotiations for his transfer.

The Red Devils are hoping to bounce back from a dismal Premier League campaign that saw them finish 15th. Manager Ruben Amorim, brought in to replace Erik ten Hag, is under immediate pressure to transform results, and the club’s activity in the transfer market reflects that urgency.

Midfield Overhaul Begins as Euros 87m Man Nears Move

INEOS, now leading recruitment efforts at the club, have been focused on attacking reinforcements this summer already securing Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves for Euros 62.5 million and tabling a bid for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. However, with Viktor Gyokeres heading to Arsenal instead of United, attention is shifting to midfield.

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, 22-year-old Spanish footballer Javi Guerra is “close” to joining Manchester United. The Spain U21 international has a Euros 87 million release clause at Valencia but could be available for less. Guerra contributed three goals and three assists in 36 La Liga games last season, helping Valencia to a mid-table finish. With Christian Eriksen gone and Casemiro’s future uncertain, Guerra represents the younger, high-energy profile Amorim seems to favour.

Sancho Speeds Up Juventus Move

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho’s departure appears to be gaining momentum. After spending last season on loan at Chelsea, the England international is not in Amorim’s plans. Juventus are currently leading the race, and according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Sancho has urged the Serie A side to accelerate the deal.

United are reportedly asking for around Euros 25 million, and although Juventus began negotiations at €5 million plus bonuses, they’ve increased their offer. Sancho, despite other offers, is prioritising Juve. With contract terms still under discussion, both parties are pushing to finalize the move quickly, possibly within days.

As United aim to rebuild fast, big moves in and out of Old Trafford seem imminent.

