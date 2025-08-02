DPL 2025 Kicks Off: South vs East Delhi in Blockbuster Opener, When and Where To Watch

The second season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025) gets underway on Saturday, August 2, with an exciting opener between South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders. The match will begin at 8 PM IST at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Season Opener Set for Primetime Clash

The opening fixture promises fireworks as Ayush Badoni-led South Delhi take on Anuj Rawat’s East Delhi side. Both teams are stacked with young talent and IPL prospects, making this clash a fitting launch for a month-long cricketing spectacle.

When and Where to Watch the Action Live

Fans can catch the live telecast on Star Sports and stream the match on JioHotstar and FanCode across mobile apps and websites. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, 30 minutes before the match begins.

Squad Lineups

East Delhi Riders: Arpit Rana, Rohan Rathi, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Salil Malhotra, Akhil Chaudhary, Ajay Ahlawat, Rohit Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mayank Rawat, Yuvraaj Rathi, Rounak Waghela, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Kavya Gupta, Ashish Meena, Kunal Sharma, Mrinal Gulati, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla

South Delhi Superstarz: Kunwar Bidhuri, Sagar Tanwar, Vision Panchal, Ankur Kaushik, Ayush Badoni, Sumit Kumar, Rohan Rana, Himanshu Chauhan, Sumit Mathur, Sarthak Ray, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Prikshit Sehrawat, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Manish Sehrawat, Abhishek Khandelwal

Tournament Format and Group Breakdown

DPL 2025 features eight teams, divided into two groups. Each team plays 10 league matches, including both intra-group and inter-group games. The top four teams advance to the playoffs starting August 29, with the grand final set for August 31.

Group B includes South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders, while teams like West Delhi Lions and Purani Dilli 6 add to the competitive mix. With 44 matches over four weeks, DPL 2025 promises fast-paced cricket and fresh stars on the rise.

