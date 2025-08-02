Kylie Rae Makes History as First WWE ID Women’s Champion

American wrestler Kylie Rae (Briana Rae Sparrey) just carved her name into wrestling history. At GCW’s WWE ID Showcase in New Jersey, she battled through a high-octane triple threat match against Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher and came out on top. The finale saw Rae lock in a brutal crossface on Steel. Zakher dove in to save the match, but it was a heartbeat too late. Steel tapped, and the crowd erupted. Rae stood stunned, smiling, and holding the inaugural WWE ID Women’s Championship.

A Win That Opens Doors

This isn’t just another title, this belt changes careers. The WWE ID Championship is built for opportunity. Any non-contracted wrestler who wins it instantly earns a spot in WWE ID’s developmental system. Every title defense becomes a launchpad, and Kylie Rae is now the gatekeeper. Her win marks a pivotal moment for a brand designed to bring in fresh, unsigned talent.

The Champion WWE’s Future Is Built Around

For Rae, who joined WWE ID in late 2024 and made waves on the EVOLVE brand, this win is both a reward and a new beginning. Known from her runs in AEW, Impact, and the indie scene, Rae is now the face of WWE’s newest experiment. She’s no longer chasing the moment, she is the moment. And every challenger she faces will be fighting not just for the gold, but for a path into WWE’s ranks.

Indie Roots, Global Reach

What sets the WWE ID title apart is where it goes next. It’s not locked to WWE arenas. It can and will, be defended at independent shows around the world. That means Kylie Rae might face unknown talent one night, and future stars the next. She’s more than the first champion—she’s the standard. And now, the hunt for her spot has officially begun.

