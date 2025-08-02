Home > Sports > Kylie Rae Makes History as First WWE ID Women’s Champion

Kylie Rae Makes History as First WWE ID Women’s Champion

Kylie Rae made history by winning the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Championship at GCW’s showcase. Her victory not only crowns her as champion but also positions her as the gateway for indie talent to enter WWE ID, with the title serving as a launchpad for unsigned wrestlers.

Kylie Rae is the First WWE ID Women’s Champion (Image Credit - X)
Kylie Rae is the First WWE ID Women’s Champion (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 2, 2025 14:17:11 IST

American wrestler Kylie Rae (Briana Rae Sparrey) just carved her name into wrestling history. At GCW’s WWE ID Showcase in New Jersey, she battled through a high-octane triple threat match against Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher and came out on top. The finale saw Rae lock in a brutal crossface on Steel. Zakher dove in to save the match, but it was a heartbeat too late. Steel tapped, and the crowd erupted. Rae stood stunned, smiling, and holding the inaugural WWE ID Women’s Championship.

A Win That Opens Doors

This isn’t just another title, this belt changes careers. The WWE ID Championship is built for opportunity. Any non-contracted wrestler who wins it instantly earns a spot in WWE ID’s developmental system. Every title defense becomes a launchpad, and Kylie Rae is now the gatekeeper. Her win marks a pivotal moment for a brand designed to bring in fresh, unsigned talent.

The Champion WWE’s Future Is Built Around

For Rae, who joined WWE ID in late 2024 and made waves on the EVOLVE brand, this win is both a reward and a new beginning. Known from her runs in AEW, Impact, and the indie scene, Rae is now the face of WWE’s newest experiment. She’s no longer chasing the moment, she is the moment. And every challenger she faces will be fighting not just for the gold, but for a path into WWE’s ranks.

Indie Roots, Global Reach

What sets the WWE ID title apart is where it goes next. It’s not locked to WWE arenas. It can and will, be defended at independent shows around the world. That means Kylie Rae might face unknown talent one night, and future stars the next. She’s more than the first champion—she’s the standard. And now, the hunt for her spot has officially begun.

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s Bodyguard Crosses Boundaries, Pays The Price

Tags: Kylie RaeWWEWWE ID Women Championship

RELATED News

India’s First Tech Driven Girls’ Football Academy Opens Its Doors In Zawar
WCL 2025 Final, South Africa vs Pakistan: Predicted XI, When And Where To Watch, Prize Money
DPL 2025 Kicks Off: South vs East Delhi in Blockbuster Opener, When and Where To Watch
Joe Root’s Chic Knock At The Oval Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Home Record
Lionel Messi’s Bodyguard Crosses Boundaries, Pays The Price

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Urges Fed Board to Strip Jerome Powell’s Power Over Interest Rate Decisions
SC Warns Himachal May “Vanish from Map” Amid Unchecked Tourism and Development
US: Montana Shooter’s Vehicle Located, Suspect Still On Loose, Here’s All You Need To Know
Kerala Nuns Granted Bail By NIA Court In Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
Who Is Erika McEntarfer, the BLS Head Fired by Trump Over Weak US Jobs Report?
China’s Mega-Dam on Brahmaputra Sparks Alarm Over Water Weaponisation, Regional Instability
Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines
Tejashwi Yadav’s Name Missing From The 1st Bihar Voter List Draft, Questions ‘How Will I Contest Polls’?
SpaceX Crew-11 Mission Sends 4 Astronauts to ISS in Record-Time US Mission
Digitisation Without Inclusion Risks ‘New Face Of Inequality’: Justice Surya Kant
Kylie Rae Makes History as First WWE ID Women’s Champion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kylie Rae Makes History as First WWE ID Women’s Champion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kylie Rae Makes History as First WWE ID Women’s Champion
Kylie Rae Makes History as First WWE ID Women’s Champion
Kylie Rae Makes History as First WWE ID Women’s Champion
Kylie Rae Makes History as First WWE ID Women’s Champion

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?