LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Duleep Trophy 2025: Complete Schedule, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming and Live Broadcast Details

Duleep Trophy 2025: Complete Schedule, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming and Live Broadcast Details

The 2025 Duleep Trophy begins August 28 with quarter-finals between North vs East and Central vs North East. South and West Zones enter at the semi-finals. The final runs September 11-15 in Bengaluru. Top players include Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Shami. Live streaming is on JioHotstar.

The 2025 Duleep Trophy begins August 28 (Image Credit - X)
The 2025 Duleep Trophy begins August 28 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last updated: August 25, 2025 16:30:35 IST

Duleep Trophy 2025: The 2025 Duleep Trophy is set to kick off on August 28 with the quarter-finals featuring North Zone vs East Zone and Central Zone vs North East Zone. The tournament starts from the last eight stage, while South Zone and West Zone, last year’s finalists, have direct entry into the semi-finals. The grand finale will take place in Bengaluru from September 11 to 15.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule Overview

The tournament opens with two quarter-final clashes from August 28 to 31. South Zone will take on the winner of North vs East in the semi-finals from September 4 to 7, while West Zone faces the winner of Central vs North East during the same dates. The final match, deciding the champion, is scheduled for September 11 to 15 in Bengaluru, promising exciting red-ball cricket action.

Full Squads to Watch

Each zone boasts a strong lineup featuring a mix of experienced players and promising talent:

  • Central Zone is led by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and includes Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar.
  • East Zone, captained by Ishan Kishan, fields star pacer Mohammed Shami and vice-captain Abhimanyu Easwaran.
  • North East Zone is captained by Rongsen Jonathan and features emerging names like Ankur Malik and Arpit Bhatewara.
  • North Zone, led by Shubman Gill, includes Arshdeep Singh and Yash Dhull.
  • South Zone is captained by Tilak Varma with notable players like Devdutt Padikkal and N Jagadeesan.
  • West Zone under Shardul Thakur features Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Duleep Trophy 2025: Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can watch the Duleep Trophy 2025 live and uninterrupted on JioHotstar, the official streaming partner for the tournament.

Also Read: History Made: Alexandra Eala Becomes First Filipino To Win a Grand Slam Match In Open Era

Tags: CricketDuleep Trophy

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Duleep Trophy 2025: Complete Schedule, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming and Live Broadcast Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Duleep Trophy 2025: Complete Schedule, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming and Live Broadcast Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Duleep Trophy 2025: Complete Schedule, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming and Live Broadcast Details
Duleep Trophy 2025: Complete Schedule, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming and Live Broadcast Details
Duleep Trophy 2025: Complete Schedule, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming and Live Broadcast Details
Duleep Trophy 2025: Complete Schedule, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming and Live Broadcast Details

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?