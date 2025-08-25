Duleep Trophy 2025: Complete Schedule, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming and Live Broadcast Details

Duleep Trophy 2025: The 2025 Duleep Trophy is set to kick off on August 28 with the quarter-finals featuring North Zone vs East Zone and Central Zone vs North East Zone. The tournament starts from the last eight stage, while South Zone and West Zone, last year’s finalists, have direct entry into the semi-finals. The grand finale will take place in Bengaluru from September 11 to 15.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule Overview

The tournament opens with two quarter-final clashes from August 28 to 31. South Zone will take on the winner of North vs East in the semi-finals from September 4 to 7, while West Zone faces the winner of Central vs North East during the same dates. The final match, deciding the champion, is scheduled for September 11 to 15 in Bengaluru, promising exciting red-ball cricket action.

Full Squads to Watch

Each zone boasts a strong lineup featuring a mix of experienced players and promising talent:

Central Zone is led by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and includes Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar.

East Zone, captained by Ishan Kishan, fields star pacer Mohammed Shami and vice-captain Abhimanyu Easwaran.

North East Zone is captained by Rongsen Jonathan and features emerging names like Ankur Malik and Arpit Bhatewara.

North Zone, led by Shubman Gill, includes Arshdeep Singh and Yash Dhull.

South Zone is captained by Tilak Varma with notable players like Devdutt Padikkal and N Jagadeesan.

West Zone under Shardul Thakur features Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Duleep Trophy 2025: Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can watch the Duleep Trophy 2025 live and uninterrupted on JioHotstar, the official streaming partner for the tournament.

