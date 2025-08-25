History Made: Alexandra Eala Becomes First Filipino To Win a Grand Slam Match In Open Era

Alexandra Eala etched her name in tennis history at the 2025 US Open, dropping to the court in tears after a thrilling 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11) upset over 14th seed Clara Tauson. The 20-year-old became the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam main draw match in the Open era.

Ranked 75th in the world, Philippines’ Alexandra Eala achieved the milestone in her third Grand Slam main draw appearance, having fallen in the first round at both the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this season.

Tactical Brilliance Shines Through

Alexandra Eala showed composure well beyond her years, using sharp angles, quick points, and aggressive baseline play to disrupt Tauson’s rhythm. Cheered on by a passionate Filipino crowd in New York, she broke twice in the opening set to take it 6-3.

Though Tauson responded by dominating the second set with more consistent play, Eala’s poise didn’t fade even as the match headed into a pressure-filled final-set tiebreak.

Nerve-Wracking Tiebreak Ends in Glory

The third-set tiebreak turned into a rollercoaster. Eala led 8-4, but Tauson saved three match points and leveled the score at 8-8. Refusing to let the moment slip away, Eala held her nerve, finally closing out the match on her fifth match point after 2 hours and 38 minutes of play. The crowd erupted as Eala fell to the court, overwhelmed by the magnitude of her achievement.

Looking Ahead to Round Two

Eala now advances to the second round of the US Open. She will next face either Spain’s Cristina Bucsa (world No. 95) or American Claire Liu (current No. 371), with two days of rest to recover and prepare. Regardless of what comes next, her historic win has already inspired millions back home.

