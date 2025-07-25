ECB Confirms India’s ODI Tour: Know When You’ll See Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Last Play In England

Fans in England were not able to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Both of them retired from Test cricket just one month before the series started. But now, the English Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that these two great players will come to England again next year.
India’s White-Ball Tour to England in 2026
The ECB announced the cricket schedule for 2026, and it has a big tour from Team India. This time, India will not play Tests but will play white-ball cricket. The tour will have five T20 matches and three One Day Internationals (ODIs).
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will probably play in these ODI matches. It might be their last chance to play on English ground. Both of them stopped playing T20 internationals, but they still play ODI cricket and want to be ready for the 2027 World Cup.
Schedule of India’s 2026 England Tour
The tour will start with five T20 matches and after that, three ODI games. Here is the full schedule with places and match timings in Indian Standard Time (IST):
- July 1: First T20 at Banks Homes Riverside, Durham, 11 PM IST
- July 4: Second T20 at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 7 PM IST
- July 7: Third T20 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11 PM IST
- July 9: Fourth T20 at Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 11 PM IST
- July 11: Fifth T20 at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 11 PM IST
The ODI series will be played next:
- July 14: First ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 5:30 PM IST
- July 16: Second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 5:30 PM IST
- July 19: Third ODI at Lord’s, London, 3:30 PM IST
India’s ODI Matches Before England Tour
Before coming to England, India will play nine ODI matches. They will play away series against Australia in October. Then, India will host South Africa and New Zealand at home in December and January.
These ODI matches are very important for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They want to stay in good form before the 2027 World Cup. Playing in England next year could be their last chance in ODI cricket on foreign soil.
England’s Cricket Season in 2026
England will also play some big matches at home next year. They will have three Test matches each against New Zealand and Pakistan. Sri Lanka will come to England and play three T20s and three ODIs.
The ECB schedule shows there will be a lot of cricket next year. Fans will get many chances to watch great cricket and also maybe see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing their last white-ball games in England.
ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant’s Determination Despite Toe Injury: ‘Playing Through Pain..’