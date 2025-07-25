Home > Sports > Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant’s Determination Despite Toe Injury: ‘Playing Through Pain..’

Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant’s Determination Despite Toe Injury: ‘Playing Through Pain..’

India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praised Rishabh Pant’s determination after he came out to bat despite a painful toe injury during the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Pant scored a fighting 54 runs, showing great resilience and earning cheers from the crowd.

Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant's Determination Despite Toe Injury: 'Playing Through Pain..' (Image Credit - X)
Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant's Determination Despite Toe Injury: 'Playing Through Pain..' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 25, 2025 03:58:34 IST

India’s legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar hailed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s will power as he came out to bat on the second day of the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match Test series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Pant walked out to bat after the dismissal of Shardul Thakur for 41; the Manchester crowd rose to their feet and erupted in a massive cheer.

Pant smashed 54 runs off 75 balls, laced with three boundaries and two maximums.

Taking to X, Tendulkar wrote, “Resilience is about playing through pain and rising above it. @RishabhPant17 showed tremendous character by walking back into the game with an injury and delivering a performance like that. His fifty is a powerful reminder of the grit and determination it takes to represent your country. A brave effort, and one that will be remembered for a long time. Well played, Rishabh!”

Yuvraj Singh Praises Pant’s Indomitable Spirit

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also took to Instagram and praised India’s vice-captain.

“True spirit shows up when the spirit is indomitable! Injury can shake the body but not the mind, goodstuff @rishabhpant,” Yuvraj wrote on Instagram.

Pant Matches Sehwag’s Six-Hitting Record

Rishabh Pant continued to break records and win hearts, this time, with the bat in hand, even while limping.

The wicket-keeper-batter matched the legendary Virender Sehwag’s record for the most sixes by an Indian in Test cricket. Both now have 90 sixes to their name in the longest format.

Pant, known for his fearless strokeplay, is now tied at the top with Sehwag, while India captain Rohit Sharma follows closely behind with 88 sixes. MS Dhoni has 78, and Ravindra Jadeja sits fifth on the list with 74 sixes.

Pant Becomes Leading Run-Scorer in WTC Era

If that wasn’t enough, Pant also leapfrogged Rohit Sharma to become India’s leading run-scorer in the World Test Championship (WTC) era. The southpaw now has 2731 runs from just 38 Test matches, which includes six centuries and sixteen fifties. Rohit, on the other hand, has 2719 WTC runs.

Playing Through Pain: Pant’s Inspirational Performance

What makes Pant’s achievement even more special is the context; he returned to bat on Thursday despite suffering a painful toe injury on Day 1 and still made a solid impact.

After Pant’s fifty in Manchester in the fourth Test, now he has 14 fifty-plus scores, while Dhoni has thirteen fifties. The left-hander has six hundreds and eight fifties.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Injured Rishabh Pant Breaks Record That MS Dhoni Held For Nearly Three Decades – Know What It Is

Tags: england tourrishabh pantsachin tendulkaryuvraj singh

RELATED News

PM Modi Gifts Bat Signed By India’s Cricket World Cup Winners To Young Players During UK Visit
ECB Confirms India’s ODI Tour: Know When You’ll See Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Last Play In England
Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Make History: Enter FIDE Women’s World Cup Final For India’s First World Chess Title
Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing
Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open

LATEST NEWS

J&K CM Omar Abdullah To Take Action Against Showrooms Misbranding Machine Made Carpets
Coldplay Kiss Cam Fallout: Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot Quits Days After CEO Andy Byron
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
Pisces Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Your Charisma Is Magnetic Today
Capricorn Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Expect Surprises And New Ideas
Sagittarius Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Stability Is Your Strength Today
Scorpio Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Today Brings In Positive Energy
Libra Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Your Dreams Offer Guidance
Virgo Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Innovation Drives You Today
Leo Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Goals Become Clearer Today
Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant’s Determination Despite Toe Injury: ‘Playing Through Pain..’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant’s Determination Despite Toe Injury: ‘Playing Through Pain..’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant’s Determination Despite Toe Injury: ‘Playing Through Pain..’
Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant’s Determination Despite Toe Injury: ‘Playing Through Pain..’
Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant’s Determination Despite Toe Injury: ‘Playing Through Pain..’
Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant’s Determination Despite Toe Injury: ‘Playing Through Pain..’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?