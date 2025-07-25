Injured Rishabh Pant Breaks Record That MS Dhoni Held For Nearly Three Decades — Know What It Is

Rishabh Pant showed pure bravery and class at Old Trafford on Thursday (July 24), walking out to bat in pain after suffering a fractured toe. The Indian vice-captain had been injured by a Chris Woakes delivery on Day 1 but returned to contribute crucial runs for Team India in the fourth Test.

Rishabh Pant Outdoes English Wicket-Keepers in Their Own Backyard

Pant was forced to retire hurt after scoring 37 runs earlier in the match. However, he returned on Day 2, adding 17 more runs and finishing with a gutsy 54 before falling to Jofra Archer. His innings pushed India’s total to 358 and stamped his name into England-India Test history.

Pant now has five 50+ scores in seven innings this series, scoring 479 runs with an impressive average of 64.42. This record makes him the top run-scorer by any wicket-keeper in a Test series in England, home or away, surpassing Alec Stewart’s 465-run mark from 1998.

Pant Breaks MS Dhoni’s Long-Standing Record in England

Pant’s half-century at Manchester marked his ninth 50+ score on English soil in Tests. That’s more than any other visiting wicket-keeper, beating MS Dhoni’s previous record of eight such scores in the country. This record adds another milestone in Pant’s growing legacy in England.

In fact, Pant is now the only wicket-keeper batter from a visiting team to hit four Test centuries in England. No other non-English keeper has scored more than two centuries there. His consistency with the bat is turning into one of the highlights of this entire series.

Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Successful Overseas Keeper in England

Pant’s latest half-century also took his tally to over 1000 Test runs in England as a visiting wicket-keeper. No one else has crossed even 800 in this category, Dhoni’s second on the list with under that. This feat puts Pant in a class of his own.

He also leads in most 50+ scores by a wicket-keeper in any away country. The next best after him is again Dhoni, who managed eight in England. With these numbers, Pant is not just beating English keepers at home, but also rewriting world records for wicket-keepers across Test cricket.

Pant’s Historic Stats

Most Runs By a WK Batter In A Series in England

Rishabh Pant – 479 (India, 2025)

Alec Stewart – 465 (England, 1998)

Jamie Smith – 415 (England, 2025)

Jonny Bairstow – 387 (England, 2016)

Tom Blundell – 383 (New Zealand, 2022)

Most 50+ Scores In England By a Wicket-Keeper Batter (Away team)

Rishabh Pant – 9

MS Dhoni – 8

Rodney Marsh – 8

J White – 7

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video