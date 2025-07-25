LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video

Things got heated on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test when Mohammed Siraj lost his temper at Ben Duckett during the third session. The two had a verbal fight that went viral online, while Duckett missed out on a century after a solid knock.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage in Fierce Exchange | Watch Video(Image Credit - X)
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage in Fierce Exchange | Watch Video(Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 25, 2025 00:15:12 IST

Things got heated up during Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and England in Manchester. Mohammed Siraj wasn’t happy at all and had a bit of a go at Ben Duckett in the third session. It all happened in middle of a tight passage of play.

Siraj and Duckett Verbal Fight Spices Up the Day

Siraj had bowled 10 overs but he wasn’t having the best day. He gave away 58 runs and didn’t manage to pick up any wicket. Duckett was playing him pretty well and it looked like Siraj didn’t liked that one bit.

At one point Siraj lost his cool, started pointing at Duckett and said few words to him. It was all caught on cam and Star Sports posted the video on X. It went viral very fast and fans had all kinds of opinions.

Some was saying Siraj was just showing fight, others think he should’ve kept his calm. Either way, it was a hot moment in the middle of a intense Test match.

Duckett Misses Century but Keeps Impressing

Duckett once again played a solid knock for England. He opened with Crawley and the two of them added 166 runs for the first wicket. Duckett was looking in full control and hitting boundaries all around.

He ended up making 94 off 100 balls with 13 fours. Just when he looked like getting a ton, he got out in the 39th over. Anshul Kamboj bowled a good ball, it nicked the bat and Jurel took the catch. That ended his fine innings.

Still, Duckett had already done enough damage and gave England a strong start.

Anshul Kamboj Gets Big Wicket on Debut

That wicket was special, especially for Anshul Kamboj. It was his first ever Test wicket and what a one to get. He just joined the squad few days back after Arshdeep and Nitish Reddy were injured and ruled out.

Kamboj became 4th fast bowler from Haryana to take a Test wicket after legends like Kapil Dev, Yograj Singh and Chetan Sharma. He looked confident on debut and didn’t show too much nerves.

His wicket gave India some hope but England still were in control after Duckett and Crawley’s partnership.

India Posts 358 With Sudharsan and Pant Fighting Hard

Earlier in the match, India batted for 119 overs and scored 358 runs. Sai Sudharsan played really slow but important innings of 61, and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 58 too. Both were careful and steady in their approach.

Rishabh Pant came out again to bat even though his foot was injured. He looked in pain but still made 54 runs off 75 balls. It was a gutsy knock from him.

England’s bowling was led by Ben Stokes, who picked 5 wickets. Archer also did well, got 3 wickets and kept things tight.

As of now, England looking bit ahead but still lot of game left. One good spell or session can flip the match again.

ALSO READ: BCCI Update On Rishabh Pant Delivers Big Relief For Team India

Tags: Ben Duckettengland tourMohammed Sirajteam india

RELATED News

Hulk Hogan Death: WWE Stars and Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Wrestling Legend
The Origin of Hulk Hogan’s Signature ‘Shirt Rip’ That Electrified Wrestling Fans
Hulk Hogan Once Revealed How Muhammad Ali’s Daughter Laila Saved Him From Suicide
Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?
Hulk Hogan Once Mocked Kamala Harris’ Indian Heritage: ‘Is Kamala A Chameleon?’

LATEST NEWS

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video
UK’s PM Starmer Says Deal With India a Boost for British Families
Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 Premieres 2025: When And Where To Watch
GNG Electronics IPO Subscription Day 2: Oversubscribed, Want To know more?
Srinagar: Alleged Assault On An On-Duty Doctor Sparks Protests
India and France Join Hands To Boost Vocational Education and Skill Development
Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery
Vivo T4R 5G Launch Date Confirmed: Slim Design, 50MP Sony Camera, And Dimensity 7400 Chip Inside
India UK Free Trade Deal: PM Narendra Modi Meets King Charles
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Pawan Kalyan Shines In A Period Actioner Let Down By VFX And Pacing Issues
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?