IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video

Things got heated up during Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and England in Manchester. Mohammed Siraj wasn’t happy at all and had a bit of a go at Ben Duckett in the third session. It all happened in middle of a tight passage of play.

Siraj and Duckett Verbal Fight Spices Up the Day

Siraj had bowled 10 overs but he wasn’t having the best day. He gave away 58 runs and didn’t manage to pick up any wicket. Duckett was playing him pretty well and it looked like Siraj didn’t liked that one bit.

At one point Siraj lost his cool, started pointing at Duckett and said few words to him. It was all caught on cam and Star Sports posted the video on X. It went viral very fast and fans had all kinds of opinions.

Some was saying Siraj was just showing fight, others think he should’ve kept his calm. Either way, it was a hot moment in the middle of a intense Test match.

Duckett Misses Century but Keeps Impressing

Duckett once again played a solid knock for England. He opened with Crawley and the two of them added 166 runs for the first wicket. Duckett was looking in full control and hitting boundaries all around.

He ended up making 94 off 100 balls with 13 fours. Just when he looked like getting a ton, he got out in the 39th over. Anshul Kamboj bowled a good ball, it nicked the bat and Jurel took the catch. That ended his fine innings.

Still, Duckett had already done enough damage and gave England a strong start.

Anshul Kamboj Gets Big Wicket on Debut

That wicket was special, especially for Anshul Kamboj. It was his first ever Test wicket and what a one to get. He just joined the squad few days back after Arshdeep and Nitish Reddy were injured and ruled out.

Kamboj became 4th fast bowler from Haryana to take a Test wicket after legends like Kapil Dev, Yograj Singh and Chetan Sharma. He looked confident on debut and didn’t show too much nerves.

His wicket gave India some hope but England still were in control after Duckett and Crawley’s partnership.

India Posts 358 With Sudharsan and Pant Fighting Hard

Earlier in the match, India batted for 119 overs and scored 358 runs. Sai Sudharsan played really slow but important innings of 61, and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 58 too. Both were careful and steady in their approach.

Rishabh Pant came out again to bat even though his foot was injured. He looked in pain but still made 54 runs off 75 balls. It was a gutsy knock from him.

England’s bowling was led by Ben Stokes, who picked 5 wickets. Archer also did well, got 3 wickets and kept things tight.

As of now, England looking bit ahead but still lot of game left. One good spell or session can flip the match again.

