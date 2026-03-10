‘Ek Hi Dil Hai…’: Suryakumar Yadav’s Heartwarming Reaction Goes Viral After India Fielding Coach T Dilip Dedicates T20 World Cup Champion Medal to His Father

Amidst the high-octane celebrations following India’s historic 2026 T20 World Cup victory, a quiet, emotional moment between a coach and his captain has captured the hearts of millions. India’s fielding coach, T Dilip, widely credited for revolutionizing the team’s standards on the field, took to Instagram to share a deeply personal milestone, sparking a viral exchange with captain Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday, March 10.

In a poignant video posted on his official handle, Dilip is seen holding his winner’s medal, reflecting on the arduous journey that led to this pinnacle. Instead of focusing on the tactical brilliance or the record-breaking win, the coach chose to dedicate the ultimate prize to his father. The video, captioned with words of gratitude and love, shows Dilip placing the medal on his father’s neck, a gesture that resonated with fans across the globe.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Touching Reaction

The post quickly drew the attention of the Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav. Known for his “SKY” persona on the field and a heart of gold off it, Surya was among the first to comment. In a comment that has since garnered many likes, the captain wrote:

“Ek hi toh dil hai coach saab, kitni baar jeetoge?” (I only have one heart, coach, how many times will you win it?)

The heart-warming gesture from the skipper perfectly encapsulated the bond between the players and the support staff. It wasn’t just a captain acknowledging a coach; it was a peer recognizing the human struggle and the family sacrifices that underpin professional success.

The Coach’s Reply

T Dilip, known for his humble demeanor despite being part of two T20 World Cup-winning campaigns (2024 and 2026), was quick to reply to his captain’s banter-filled yet emotional praise. Dillip also did the same thing two years back, when the Indian Team won the title in Barbados under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

‘Haha for the ones who stood by us at all times! Felt so satisfying in seeing happiness in dad’s eyes’.

The exchange has gone viral, with fans praising the “human-first” culture established under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir. As India celebrates being the only team in history to defend their T20 World Cup title, it is these small, intimate moments—a medal dedicated to a father and a captain’s words of affection—that remind us why the “Men in Blue” are currently the most beloved sporting unit in the country.

