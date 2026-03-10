Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: India Spinner to Marry Childhood Friend on March 14 — All You Need To Know

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav who was a part of the T20 World Cup 2026 winning team is all set to marry his childhood friend, Vanshika on March 14. The wedding is reportedly going to take place in Mussoorie while the grand reception will be held on March 17 in Lucknow.

As per some media reports, the spinner had postponed the wedding which was originally scheduled for November 2025 to concentrate of the World Cup.

The couple got engaged last year in Lucknow. Vanshika currently works as an LIC employee.

Kuldeep Yadav in T20 World Cup 2026

Kuldeep Yadav got to play just one match in the T20 World Cup 2026 against Pakistan in Colombo. The left-arm chinaman bowler returned with figures of 1/14 as Team India defeated the arch-rivals by 61 runs. Batting first, India posted 175/7 in 20 overs.

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and a late surge from Shivam Dube helped India put up a big total of the board. While Ishan struck 77 off 40, Dube hit 17-ball 27. Saim Ayub was the pick of the bowlers who scalped three wickets for 25 runs in 4 overs.

Later, Pakistan didn’t get the start they needed and lost wickets at regular succession to get reduced to 78/7 before getting bundled out for 114 in 18 overs. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy bagged a couple of wickets each for the side.

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

India successfully defended their T20 World Cup 2026 title after beating New Zealand in the final of the tournament in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Team India had gone into the tournament as the defending champions after winning the trophy in 2024 edition under Rohit Sharma.

This time, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side emerged victorious. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan notched up individual fifties while Shivam Dube struck an unbeaten 26 off 8 to help India post 255/5 in 20 overs.

Later, the Indian bowlers didn’t let the opposition take an upper hand and picked wickets regularly. Jasprit Bumrah played an instrumental role in India’s brilliant win as he picked up four wickets while Axar Patel scalped three.

This was India’s third T20 World Cup win having first won it in 2007 edition under MS Dhoni.

