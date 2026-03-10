Big Blow for Arshdeep Singh! ICC Penalises India Pacer After On-Field Fight With Daryl Mitchell— How Much He Has To Shell Out?

Despite the euphoria of India’s historic third T20 World Cup title, the celebrations have been slightly dampened for star pacer Arshdeep Singh. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially sanctioned the left-arm seamer for a disciplinary breach that occurred during the high-stakes final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8.

Arshdeep has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee following an on-field altercation with Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell. The penalty comes after India’s dominant 96-run victory, where the bowling unit played a pivotal role in dismantling the New Zealand chase.

The Incident and the Breach

The sanction relates to a specific moment in the 11th over of the New Zealand innings. After fielding a ball off his own bowling, Arshdeep threw the ball aggressively toward Mitchell, striking the batter on his pads. The move was deemed unnecessary and dangerous by the match officials, leading to a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Specifically, the pacer was found to have violated Article 2.9, which pertains to: “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

Final Hungama : Daryl Mitchell 🆚 Arshdeep Singh Surya ಬಂದ ಮೇಲೆ ಎಲ್ಲವೂ ಶಾಂತ… SKY Handle ಮಾಡಿದ ರೀತಿ ನಿಜಕ್ಕೂ ಅದ್ಬುತ!👏🏻🤝🏻 ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 👉🏻 FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports ಕನ್ನಡ & JioHotstar ನಲ್ಲಿ.#T20WorldCup2026Final pic.twitter.com/K4ECnGh9ra — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) March 8, 2026

In addition to the financial penalty, Arshdeep has also seen one demerit point added to his disciplinary record. This marks his first offense within a 24-month rolling period. Under ICC regulations, a Level 1 breach can carry a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee and up to two demerit points.

Resolution Without Hearing

Fortunately for the Indian camp, the situation did not escalate into a formal hearing. Arshdeep admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. The on-field umpires and the third official reported the incident, noting that while the throw was aggressive, the tension appeared to simmer down quickly.

In a show of sportsmanship that reflected the competitive yet respectful nature of the final, Mitchell and Arshdeep were seen shaking hands at the conclusion of the over.

While a 15 per cent fine is a significant “shell out” for a major final, the demerit point is a more lingering concern. Should a player accumulate four or more demerit points within a two-year window, they are converted into suspension points, leading to a ban from international fixtures.

India’s record-breaking victory in Ahmedabad remains the headline, but this penalty serves as a stern reminder of the ICC’s zero-tolerance policy regarding player conduct on the world stage.

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH