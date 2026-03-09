Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

T20 World Cup 2026 finally came to an end with the Indian cricket team emerging as the World Champions. India defeated the New Zealand cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2026 final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The final match saw tempers flare as Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell were involved in a fiery spat.

After On-Field Tension, Arshdeep Singh Apologises to Daryl Mitchell in T20 World Cup Final

The spat became so ugly that captain Suryakumar Yadav and the umpire both had to intervene to sort out the matter.

The incident took place when Arshdeep Singh bowled a sharp yorker to Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell defended it, and the ball went straight back to the bowler. During his follow-through, Arshdeep threw the ball towards Mitchell, and it hit him on the body, leaving the Kiwi all-rounder visibly upset.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE SPAT:

Final Hungama : Daryl Mitchell 🆚 Arshdeep Singh Surya ಬಂದ ಮೇಲೆ ಎಲ್ಲವೂ ಶಾಂತ… SKY Handle ಮಾಡಿದ ರೀತಿ ನಿಜಕ್ಕೂ ಅದ್ಬುತ!👏🏻🤝🏻 ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 👉🏻 FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports ಕನ್ನಡ & JioHotstar ನಲ್ಲಿ.#T20WorldCup2026Final pic.twitter.com/K4ECnGh9ra — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) March 8, 2026

Later, Suryakumar Yadav walked up to Mitchell and apologised for the incident. Arshdeep also shook hands with him afterwards, bringing the matter to an end.

Meanwhile, as soon as the Indian cricket team clinched the title, after celebrating, the first thing that Arshdeep Singh did was to go and apologise to the New Zealand batter.

Arshdeep revealed the same to Harsha Bhogle when he caught him post-match. He revealed, “I just ran off to apologise to Mitchell. The ball reverse-swung when I threw it and it hit him.”

Arshdeep Singh On Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

Expressing his emotions on winning the T20 World Cup, he said that it will take him a few days to sink in. He said,“Right now it feels great but the emotions will sink in the next 2-4 days. This is a very good team with a lot of match-winners, and the result is cherry on the cake. As a bowler, our role is to restrict them to under 250 if we score 250 and when bowling first, it’s just to restrict them to as little as possible.”

Talking about the T20 World Cup 2026 final match, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title, becoming the first team to do so.

Batting first, India posted 255, with half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan, while Shivam Dube added a late flourish.

For New Zealand, Tim Seifert scored 52, and captain Mitchell Santner made 43, but the rest struggled. Jasprit Bumrah starred with four wickets to seal India’s win.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson Credits Sachin Tendulkar For Support During Tough Times After T20 World Cup 2026 Glory