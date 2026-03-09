Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs NZ Live axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani IND vs NZ Live axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani IND vs NZ Live axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani IND vs NZ Live axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs NZ Live axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani IND vs NZ Live axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani IND vs NZ Live axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani IND vs NZ Live axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Arshdeep Singh apologised to Daryl Mitchell after their heated on-field exchange during the T20 World Cup 2026 final, with Suryakumar Yadav earlier stepping in to calm the situation.

Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH | Image Source - AFP
Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: March 9, 2026 00:42:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

T20 World Cup 2026 finally came to an end with the Indian cricket team emerging as the World Champions. India defeated the New Zealand cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2026 final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The final match saw tempers flare as Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell were involved in a fiery spat.

After On-Field Tension, Arshdeep Singh Apologises to Daryl Mitchell in T20 World Cup Final

The spat became so ugly that captain Suryakumar Yadav and the umpire both had to intervene to sort out the matter.

The incident took place when Arshdeep Singh bowled a sharp yorker to Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell defended it, and the ball went straight back to the bowler. During his follow-through, Arshdeep threw the ball towards Mitchell, and it hit him on the body, leaving the Kiwi all-rounder visibly upset.

You Might Be Interested In

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE SPAT:

Later, Suryakumar Yadav walked up to Mitchell and apologised for the incident. Arshdeep also shook hands with him afterwards, bringing the matter to an end.

Meanwhile, as soon as the Indian cricket team clinched the title, after celebrating, the first thing that Arshdeep Singh did was to go and apologise to the New Zealand batter. 

Arshdeep revealed the same to Harsha Bhogle when he caught him post-match. He revealed, “I just ran off to apologise to Mitchell. The ball reverse-swung when I threw it and it hit him.”

Arshdeep Singh On Winning The T20 World Cup 2026 

Expressing his emotions on winning the T20 World Cup, he said that it will take him a few days to sink in. He said,“Right now it feels great but the emotions will sink in the next 2-4 days. This is a very good team with a lot of match-winners, and the result is cherry on the cake. As a bowler, our role is to restrict them to under 250 if we score 250 and when bowling first, it’s just to restrict them to as little as possible.”

Talking about the T20 World Cup 2026 final match, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title, becoming the first team to do so.

Batting first, India posted 255, with half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan, while Shivam Dube added a late flourish.

For New Zealand, Tim Seifert scored 52, and captain Mitchell Santner made 43, but the rest struggled. Jasprit Bumrah starred with four wickets to seal India’s win.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson Credits Sachin Tendulkar For Support During Tough Times After T20 World Cup 2026 Glory

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 12:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IND vs NZ: India Create History With T20 World Cup Win, Set 4 Unbreakable Records

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy Finish As Joint-Top Wicket-Takers

India Crowned T20 World Cup 2026 Champions As Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel Shine In Final Against New Zealand

IND vs NZ | Arshdeep Singh’s Throw Hits Daryl Mitchell Leading to Massive on-Field Fight | WATCH

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan At Top; Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav in Top 10

LATEST NEWS

Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Kansas City Airport Evacuated: What Caused The Sudden Evacuation Of Travelers And Staff? Here’s What We Know

US-Iran-Israel War: Indian National Among Two Killed After Missile Strikes Residential Locality In Saudi Arabia

Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan At Top; Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav in Top 10

PV Sindhu Backs Lakshya Sen After Tough All England Open Final Loss, Says ‘It’s Brutal’

Donald Trump’s Big Threat: ‘Iran’s Next Supreme Leader Won’t Last Long Without My Approval’, Warns Tehran To Align With Washington Amid US-Israel Strikes

Pakistan National T20 Cup: Did a 10-Year-Old Really Play in Multan vs Abbottabad Match? Details Inside

Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad

Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH
Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH
Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH
Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

QUICK LINKS